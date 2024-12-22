AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
World

Turkiye’s top diplomat meets Syria’s new leader in Damascus

AFP Published 22 Dec, 2024 08:33pm
This handout picture released by the Turkish Foreign Ministry press service shows Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (L) being received by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) leader Ahmed al-Sharaa (also known as Abu Mohammad al-Jolani), in Damascus on December 22, 2024. Photo: AFP
ANKARA: Turkiye’s foreign minister Hakan Fidan met with Syria’s new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus on Sunday, Ankara’s foreign ministry said.

A video released by the Anadolu state news agency showed the two men greeting each other.

No details of where the meeting took place in the Syrian capital were released by the ministry.

Fidan had announced on Friday that he planned to travel to Damascus to meet Syria’s new leaders, who ousted Syria’s strongman Bashar al-Assad after a lightning offensive.

Turkiye’s spy chief Ibrahim Kalin had earlier visited the city on December 12, just a few days after Assad’s fall.

Syria leader vows country will not negatively interfere in Lebanon

Kalin was filmed leaving the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, surrounded by bodyguards, as broadcast by the private Turkish channel NTV.

Turkiye has been a key backer of the opposition to Assad since the uprising against his rule began in 2011.

Besides supporting various rebel groups, it has welcomed Syrian dissenters and millions of refugees.

However, Fidan has rejected claims by US president-elect Donald Trump that the rebels’ victory in Syria constituted an “unfriendly takeover” of the country by Turkiye.

