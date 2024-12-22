AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
World

Syria leader vows country will not negatively interfere in Lebanon

AFP Published 22 Dec, 2024 05:25pm
This handout image made available by the Telegram channel of the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) early on December 17, 2024 shows Ahmed al-Sharaa (formerly known as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani), head of the group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) which led the lightning offensive that ousted president Bashar al-Assad, receiving the director of the Middle East and North Africa department at Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office in Damascus. File Photo: AFP
DAMASCUS: Syria’s new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa told Lebanese Druze leaders on Sunday that his country would not negatively interfere in Lebanon and would respect its neighbour’s sovereignty.

Syria will no longer exert “negative interference in Lebanon at all – it respects Lebanon’s sovereignty, the unity of its territories, the independence of its decisions and its security stability,” Sharaa told visiting Druze chiefs Walid and Taymur Jumblatt.

Walid Jumblatt is the first Lebanese figure to meet Sharaa since his group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and allied rebel factions launched a lightning offensive last month, seizing Damascus on December 8 and ousting longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad.

Syria “will stay at equal distance from all” in Lebanon, Sharaa added, acknowledging that Syria has been a “source of fear and anxiety” for the country.

Walid Jumblatt, long a fierce critic of Assad and his father Hafez who ruled Syria before him, arrived in Damascus Sunday at the head of a delegation of lawmakers from his parliamentary bloc and religious figures from Lebanon’s Druze minority.

Syria’s new rulers name foreign minister amid push for international relations

He met with Sharaa – until recently known more widely by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Jolani – at the presidential palace, where the new Syrian leader was wearing a suit and tie.

HTS has been proscribed as a terrorist organisation by many Western governments, including the United States, though it has recently sought to moderate its rhetoric and vowed to protect Syria’s religious and ethnic minorities.

Walid Jumblatt accuses the Syrian authorities of having assassinated his father in 1977 during Lebanon’s civil war.

Numerous other assassinations have been blamed on the Assad family’s government over the decades.

The Syrian army entered Lebanon in 1976 as part of an Arab force that was supposed to put an end to the country’s civil war, which began a year earlier.

But instead it became the dominant military and political force, looming over all aspects of Lebanese life.

Syrian forces only quit Lebanon in 2005 after enormous pressure following the assassination of former prime minister Rafic Hariri, a killing attributed to Damascus and its ally Hezbollah.

FJ Dec 22, 2024 06:27pm
Strange, leader of a country under attack says, we will not attack our neighbour who is not attacking us. No statement on defending against attacks
