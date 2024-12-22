AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
Imran sets up team for talks with govt: Omar

Fazal Sher Published 22 Dec, 2024 02:57am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, on Saturday said PTI founding chairman Imran Khan has constituted a team for negotiations with the government so that no one could say in future that his party had not made any committee for dialogue.

“PTI has a formed committee for talks but the government is not serious in this regard as it has not even provided access to the members of the PTI’s committee to meet Imran Khan”, the opposition leader said while talking to reporters after appearing before a local court in cases registered against him in connection with PTI’s November 24 protest.

Earlier, the PTI leader appeared before additional sessions judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka in five different cases along with his legal team including Babar Awan and Amina Ali.

Omar Ayub demands Imran Khan’s release before talks with govt

Police have registered cases against Omar Ayub under charges of interference in government affairs, violation of Section 144 and other sections. The court has confirmed the PTI leader’s bail in a case registered against him at the Secretariat police station.

He also appeared before additional sessions judge Raja Asif in two cases registered against him at Bhara Kahu and one case registered at Koral police station.

The court summoned record from police and took a short break.

Later, the court after resuming hearing, following the break, confirmed bail of the accused in two cases registered at Bhara Kahu police station and granted interim bail in cases registered against the PTI leader till January 3rd.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

