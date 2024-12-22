Dr Bhutta honoured

KARACHI: Dr Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta, a prominent figure in maternal and child health, has been appointed as an Officer of the Order of Canada, one of the country’s highest civilian honours.

This recognition highlights his significant contributions to global health, particularly in underserved communities in South Asia, Africa, and beyond.

Dr Bhutta’s research has influenced public health policies worldwide and improved many lives. His work on community health systems, including Pakistan’s Lady Health Worker programme, is recognized globally as a model for empowering frontline health workers.

Commenting on the honour, Dr Bhutta said, “I am honoured by this recognition and grateful to a generation of students and colleagues who have worked with me on challenges of women and children in Pakistan and other low-income countries.”

Dr Bhutta is the Founding Director of the Institute for Global Health and Development at Aga Khan University (AKU) and the Centre of Excellence in Women and Child Health. He also serves as Co-Director of the Sick Kids Centre for Global Child Health in Toronto. With over 1,400 academic publications, Dr Bhutta’s work spans research, policy, and practice.

Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin, President of AKU, commended Dr Bhutta’s work, saying, “Dr Bhutta’s achievements reflect AKU’s mission to advance evidence-based research addressing pressing health and development challenges.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024