AWWT distributes winter packages

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Women’s Wing Trust has taken a commendable step towards supporting underprivileged families by distributing winter packages to over 100 deserving households.

In a special gesture of inclusivity, gifts were also presented to deserving Christian families in celebration of the upcoming Christmas festivities.

The ceremony, held at Alkhidmat’s head office, was graced by Humaira Tariq, Nazima of Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi’s Women’s Wing, as the chief guest. President Alkhidmat Women’s Wing, Munawar Ikhlas, and other key women officials were also present to extend their support.

Speaking at the event, Humaira Tariq praised Alkhidmat’s dedication to uplifting vulnerable communities, highlighting the organization’s ongoing efforts to create a positive impact across various sectors. “Alkhidmat continues to exemplify what it means to serve humanity,” she said, emphasizing the importance of the initiative in providing warmth and hope to those in need during harsh winters.

Munawar Ikhlas, in her address, shed light on the challenges faced by underprivileged families during winter and expressed gratitude to philanthropists whose generous contributions made the project possible. She reaffirmed Alkhidmat’s commitment to serving the community through its wide array of programs, including health, education, orphan care, clean water projects, micro financing, and disaster management.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024