AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
AIRLINK 197.36 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.78%)
BOP 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.36%)
CNERGY 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
DFML 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.97%)
DGKC 96.86 Increased By ▲ 4.32 (4.67%)
FCCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.77%)
FFBL 88.94 Increased By ▲ 6.64 (8.07%)
FFL 13.17 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.29%)
HUBC 127.55 Increased By ▲ 6.94 (5.75%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.92%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.36%)
MLCF 44.70 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (6.15%)
NBP 61.42 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.69%)
OGDC 214.67 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (1.66%)
PAEL 38.79 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.22%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
PPL 193.08 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (1.45%)
PRL 38.66 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.28%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (10.02%)
SEARL 103.60 Increased By ▲ 5.66 (5.78%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.85%)
TREET 22.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
TRG 55.59 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (5.14%)
UNITY 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.26%)
BR100 11,727 Increased By 342.7 (3.01%)
BR30 36,377 Increased By 1165.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 109,513 Increased By 3238.2 (3.05%)
KSE30 34,513 Increased By 1160.1 (3.48%)
Markets Print 2024-12-22

Japanese rubber futures up

Published 22 Dec, 2024

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures edged higher on Friday helped by a softer yen but prices logged a second consecutive weekly decline amid a subdued global demand outlook.

The May Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract closed up 1.1 yen, or 0.3%, at 367.0 yen ($2.34) per kg, although it fell 0.65% for the week. The May rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) dipped 45 yuan, or 0.25%, to 17,660 yuan ($2,420.11) per metric ton. The contract lost 4.27% this week.

The yen on Friday weakened to a five-month low of 157.93 per dollar, as it continues to remain under pressure from the Bank of Japan’s reluctance to further raise rates. A weaker Japanese currency makes yen-denominated assets more affordable to overseas buyers. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.2% on Friday and is up a whopping 16% for the year, in part due to the weakness in the yen, which has depreciated 12% in 2024.

Oil prices fell on worries about demand growth in 2025, especially in top crude importer China, putting global oil benchmarks on track to end the week down more than 2%.

Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil. China, the world’s top consumer of rubber, left its benchmark lending rates unchanged as expected at the monthly fixing on Friday. Persistent deflationary pressure and tepid credit demand call for more stimulus to aid China’s economy, but narrowing interest margins and a weakening yuan limit the scope for immediate monetary easing by Beijing.

The front-month January rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform last traded at 190.0 US cents per kg, up 0.3%.

