AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
AIRLINK 197.36 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.78%)
BOP 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.36%)
CNERGY 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
DFML 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.97%)
DGKC 96.86 Increased By ▲ 4.32 (4.67%)
FCCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.77%)
FFBL 88.94 Increased By ▲ 6.64 (8.07%)
FFL 13.17 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.29%)
HUBC 127.55 Increased By ▲ 6.94 (5.75%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.92%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.36%)
MLCF 44.70 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (6.15%)
NBP 61.42 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.69%)
OGDC 214.67 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (1.66%)
PAEL 38.79 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.22%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
PPL 193.08 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (1.45%)
PRL 38.66 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.28%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (10.02%)
SEARL 103.60 Increased By ▲ 5.66 (5.78%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.85%)
TREET 22.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
TRG 55.59 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (5.14%)
UNITY 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.26%)
BR100 11,727 Increased By 342.7 (3.01%)
BR30 36,377 Increased By 1165.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 109,513 Increased By 3238.2 (3.05%)
KSE30 34,513 Increased By 1160.1 (3.48%)
Dec 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-22

Soybeans extend gains in technical rebound, wheat hits new lows

Reuters Published 22 Dec, 2024 02:57am

CHICAGO: Chicago soybean futures rose on Friday, driven by short-covering ahead of the weekend and technical buying, after forecasts for a bumper South American crop sent soy futures plunging to a four-year low a day earlier.

Wheat futures set contract lows for a second-straight day as strong global supply weighed on the market, while corn gained on an uptick in export business.

Agricultural commodities are under pressure from a US dollar that is lingering near a two-year high. A stronger dollar makes US crops less competitive overseas.

Chicago Board of Trade soybeans ended up 11-1/2 cents to $9.74-1/2 a bushel, ending down 1.4% for the week, as position-squaring ahead of the weekend and holiday season added a lift to prices. Soybean futures hit a four-year low of $9.45-1/4 on Thursday as the runup to what is expected to be a record-large Brazilian soybean harvest pressured prices.

“They’re on their way to having a great crop, and that’s going to put a wet blanket on US prices,” said Chuck Shelby, president of Risk Management Commodities. The most-active wheat contract on the CBOT was unchanged at $5.33 a bushel, settling down 3.4% for the week, after it and most other contracts posted lifetime lows earlier in the session. CBOT corn ended 5-1/2 cents higher at $4.46-1/4 a bushel, ending 0.96% higher for the week.

Wheat import tenders this week have suggested Black Sea supplies remain readily available, while large harvests wrapping up in Argentina and Australia are adding to export competition.

“Wheat is the weak link here,” Shelby said. Corn has been underpinned by the US Department of Agriculture’s reduced forecast for US end-of-season inventories, published last week. An earlier drop in corn prices triggered an uptick in global demand, particularly from South Korean buyers.

On Thursday, Chicago soybean futures were little changed after hitting a fresh four-year low, while wheat fell to a one-month low as a strong dollar added to concerns about competition from other exporting zones.

Corn edged down to its lowest in over a week, tracking weakness in soy and wheat.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.08% at $9.52-1/2 a bushel at 1223 GMT after falling to $9.45-1/4, its weakest level since early September 2020.

CBOT Chicago soybean soybean Chicago Board of Trade US dollar commodities Wheat import

Comments

200 characters

Soybeans extend gains in technical rebound, wheat hits new lows

‘Tax laws (amendment) bill likely to be challenged in courts’

Imran sets up team for talks with govt: Omar

PTI rejects award of sentences by military courts

Airport outsourcing: Dar-led panel to approve PAA’s recommendations

Equities outperform major asset classes

‘Judges for CBs, HCs’: Justice Mansoor says ‘rules must provide mechanism, criteria’

JCP gives CB judges six-month extension

Senate panel asks Pesco to resolve issues facing industry

Colluding to influence fresh milk prices: CCP imposes penalties on three dairy associations

Missile capabilities: Pakistan dismisses US concerns

Read more stories