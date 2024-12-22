Pakistan’s best electric sedan: a comparison

As the electric vehicle (EV) market continues to grow in Pakistan, the competition among D-segment electric sedans is heating up. The Deepal L07, BYD Seal Dynamic, and GWM Ora 7 Long Range Ultra are three prominent single-motor sedans vying for attention in this space, each offering a unique combination of style, technology, and practicality.

In this article, we’ll delve into a detailed comparison of these sedans, focusing on their exterior design, convenience features, interior and infotainment systems, safety, and additional specifications. We’ll explore how these models cater to diverse buyer preferences. Whether you value affordability, innovation, or extended range, this breakdown will help you make an informed decision about which sedan suits your needs best.

Exterior and convenience features

The Deepal L07 and GWM Ora 7 feature sleek frameless door windows, adding a premium touch to their design, a feature that the BYD Seal does not include.

Gestures: The Deepal L07 offers an advanced gesture recognition feature that enhances convenience and interactivity within the cabin. This allows users to capture selfies and control music playback with simple hand gestures, enhancing convenience and adding a fun, interactive element to the driving experience. This feature is exclusive to the Deepal L07, with neither the GWM Ora 7 nor the BYD Seal Dynamic offering similar functionality.

Exterior & Convenience Deepal L07 ORA 7 BYD Seal Dynamic Frameless Doors Yes Yes No Concealed Door Handles Yes Yes Yes Gesture Recognition Yes No No

Interior and Infotainment:

Interior and Technology Deepal L07 GWM ORA 7 BYD Seal Dynamic Interior Quality & Look Minimalist, luxurious,

cocoon-like; large

integrated screen,

sporty feel. Classic sports car

vibe with dual-tone

leather and matte-

silver finished. Comfortable, modern,

spacious cabin with

uncluttered, minimalistic

dashboard. Speakers 14 Sony speakers,

including driver

headrest speaker. INFINITY 11-speaker

setup. 12-speaker Dynaudio

system.

Infotainment System 14.6-inch Huawei

Harmony OS with AI

gesture and voice

controls rotates

towards the user. Standard 10.25-inch

LCD screen. 16.6- inch rotating

touchscreen

(landscape/portrait). AR Head-up Display YES NO Comfortable, modern,

spacious cabin with

uncluttered, minimalistic

dashboard.

Safety features

All three vehicles—the Deepal L07, BYD Seal, and GWM Ora 7—are well-equipped with safety and driver-assistance features. Each model includes standard features such as multiple airbags (Deepal with 6, BYD and ORA 7 with 8), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), collision alerts, radar systems, and 360-degree cameras. They also provide essential safety components like seatbelt warning alarms, ISOFIX, and child anchors. This range of safety technology ensures that all three EVs offer robust protection and convenience for drivers and passengers alike.

Additional Specifications

The Deepal L07 excels in other specifications, further showcasing its performance and quality:

Minimum Turning Radius: With a turning radius of 5.6 meters, the Deepal L07 is maneuverable, matching BYD Seal Dynamic 5.7 but slightly better than GWM Ora 7’s 5.8 meters.

Battery Warranty: Deepal L07’s 8-year or 240,000 km battery warranty surpasses BYD Seal Dynamic’s 160,000 km and GWM Ora 7’s 180,000 km, giving customers greater confidence in the longevity of the battery.

Vehicle Price (PKR) EV Dealership Battery Warranty Global Launch Year Deepal L07 13,999,000 20-location 35 dealer network 8 years\240,000km 2023 BYD Deal Dynamic 14,790,000 N/A 8 years\160,000km 2022 GWM Ora 7 15,299,000 15 8 years\180,000km 2022

In conclusion, the Deepal L07, GWM Ora 7, and BYD Seal Dynamic each offer unique strengths and features tailored to different buyer priorities within the D-segment market.

The Deepal L07 stands out with its competitive pricing, advanced features, award-winning design crafted in Italy by a German designer, and comprehensive aftersales support through 20 3S dealerships across Pakistan, making it the most value-driven choice.

The BYD Seal Dynamic appeals to those seeking an EV with a blend of modern and traditional aesthetics, supported by a growing global reputation.

The GWM Ora 7 caters to drivers who prioritize extended range paired with a refined and classic design. With these options, buyers can choose the model that best aligns with their needs, whether it’s affordability, cutting-edge technology, or long-range capability.