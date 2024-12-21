Political situation: Bilawal meets Punjab, KP governors, Bugti

KARACHI: A meeting was held at Bilawal House under the chairmanship of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

It was attended by Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, and senior PPP leader and Member of the National Assembly Syed Naveed Qamar.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the overall political situation in the country. The participants briefed Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the progress made in negotiations with the government so far. They also informed him about upcoming legislation planned by the government.

The participants expressed a lack of confidence in the federal government regarding the progress on commitments made to various provinces.

Bilawal instructed the attendees to intensify their engagements with the government so that positive outcomes from these interactions could be presented during the PPP Central Executive Committee meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024