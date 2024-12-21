Speakers’ Conference pledges to uphold parliamentary supremacy

ISLAMABAD: The Speakers Conference has expressed the commitment to uphold parliamentary supremacy, fundamental rights and strengthen democracy.

The two-day 18th National Speakers’ Conference that concluded in Islamabad on Friday adopted a unanimous declaration, calling for constructive dialogue and mutual understanding, as well as, respect for the difference of opinion.

Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan, Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Saleem Swati, Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Owais Qadir Shah, Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Nazir Ahmed, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar and others participated in the Conference.

After conference, the Speakers and Chairman Senate held a joint news conference and issued a deceleration.

According deceleration, “it was resolved that speakers will play a role of mediators or facilitators to bring harmony between the opposition and the treasury benches; jointly agree to invoke the well-established role of the Speaker as a mediator and impartial facilitator to initiate an all-parties dialogue to achieve a consensus Charter of Parliamentary Ethics and Decorum to restore trust and respect of the Legislatures.”

The declaration urged the speakers to focus on the issues like the Climate Change and terrorism and play their due role in overcoming these challenges.

The conference suggested that there should be a charter of parliamentary ethics and decorum to run the House proceedings in a decent way.

The conference proposed to form an association of chief whips of political parties in the assemblies to formulize their role. An association of Public Accounts Committees (PAC) was also proposed to make this forum more effective.

It was decided that there should be uniform rules and procedures in all the assemblies of four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir on the patterns of the Senate and the National Assembly.

It was decided to leverage parliamentary diplomacy as a tool for fostering regional and international cooperation and promoting peace and regional connectivity by establishing a National Group of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), supported by a permanent Secretariat in the National Assembly of Pakistan.

It was decided to enhance efforts and forge cooperation between federal and provincial law enforcement agencies to counter terrorism through comprehensive legislative and policy measures, ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

The declaration stated that the issues of Kashmir and Palestine will be highlighted at the provincial legislatures like in the Senate and the National Assembly.

They reaffirmed the commitment to uphold the Constitution of Pakistan as the supreme law of the land, ensuring its effective implementation.

It was decided to recognise that the peaceful resolution of the issues of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolutions, is essential for achieving global and regional peace and stability.

It was decided to urge the United Nations Security Council to enforce its call for a ceasefire in Gaza and the urgent withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2735 (2024), hold Israel accountable for violations of international law, and ensure the provision of unhindered humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.

It was decided to draw synergies to actively engage with all segments of the society including the Academia, Media especially Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA), civil society organisations, thinktanks, non-governmental organisations and other stakeholders for people’s meaningful inclusion in legislation and oversight processes.

It was decided to transform the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) into a Centre of Excellence for legislative research, policy advice, and capacity-building, and urge the PIPS Board of Governors to broaden its mandate, extending complete support to the Legislative Assemblies of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

It was decided to establish the Association of Secretaries of the Legislatures of Pakistan, headquartered in the National Assembly of Pakistan Islamabad, to facilitate administrative and procedural excellence to the Forum of the Speakers’ Conference through periodic review and quarterly meetings.”

The speaker Azad Kashmir Assembly invited to host the next Speakers Conference in Muzaffarabad.

