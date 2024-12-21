AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-21

NHA directed to prepare regular security plan

Press Release Published December 21, 2024 Updated December 21, 2024 08:37am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan has directed the National Highways Authority (NHA) to prepare a regular safety and security plan for all the highways being managed by this organisation, said a press release.

Moreover, as per this plan at all motorways and GT Roads across the country those who are injured in accidents can be rescued in the shortest possible time to provide them medical facilities immediately.

The federal minister added that the helicopter service and provision of emergency ambulances on the patron of 1122 in all four provinces so that the injured ones can be provided relief without wasting any time.

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan directed that NHA should identify the establishment of emergency services centres on the highways from Karachi to Peshawar and Balochistan and in this regard, the agency should prepare plan on an emergency basis and submit it within the next week.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan expressed this while chairing a high-level meeting of the National Highway Authority in which the Federal Minister for Communications issued instructions to further tighten the axle load policy and implement restrictions on Motorways and all highways not to express any leniency and to increase penalties by up to 1,000 percent so that a zero-tolerance policy can be adopted against overloading.

He said that the National Highway Authority should also make other highways barrier-free on the lines of the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway so that the time of travellers can be saved.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that the NHA should also launch an effective media campaign in print and electronic media to create public awareness regarding barrier-free travel and other reforms of the institution. He said that the lives of all citizens travelling on Motorways and highways are very dear to us for which steps should be taken against all types of vehicles that cause accidents on national highways.

Abdul Aleem Khan also directed the Motorway Police to immediately start patrolling in areas deprived of this facility which will make travel safer for citizens.

In this high-level meeting, various options were discussed regarding the construction of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway while various aspects of the construction of Sialkot-Khariyan Motorway were also discussed. The Federal Secretary for Communications and Chairman NHA held a detailed briefing to the meeting regarding various departmental matters and ongoing projects across the country by NHA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

