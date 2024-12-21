Moroccan envoy for parliamentarians’ cooperation programme

ISLAMABAD: Moroccan Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad Karmoun emphasised the importance of establishing a cooperation programme between parliaments of the two countries.

“This programme should include the exchange of visits, sharing of legislative experiences, exchange of documents, and the transfer of expertise,” the envoy said during a dinner he hosted for the members of the Pakistan-Morocco Parliamentary Friendship Group at his residence here.

Additional Foreign Secretary for Africa Hamid Asghar Khan, former Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Ghulam Mustafa Shah and several parliamentarians from different political parties attended.

The ambassador said exchange of visits would contribute to the consolidation of the rule of law and foster the exchange of positive practices in democratic institutions.

He stressed the need for legislative institutions to harmonise their positions at the multilateral level, particularly on issues affecting food security, the environment, and other critical factors.

Speaking at the event, Ikhtiar Baig, convener of the Pak-Morocco Parliamentary Friendship Group, expressed his deep connection with Morocco, calling it his "second home."

He shared that he has spent 20 years in Morocco, where he does business, and that representing the Pak-Morocco Parliamentary Friendship Group is his top priority.

Baig also highlighted the growing trade relations between Pakistan and Morocco, noting that bilateral trade has reached $800 million and has the potential to increase to $1 billion in the coming years.

He highlighted the ‘Pakistan Maroc Phosphorus’ joint venture between Morocco and FFBL, which manufactures phosphoric acid for export to Pakistan to meet fertiliser needs, with an investment of $400 million from Pakistan.

He revealed plans to visit Morocco in April 2025 and stated that the agenda for the visit is currently being finalised with Moroccan counterparts.

"The Pakistan-Morocco Parliamentary Friendship Group will continue to play an important role in enhancing communication and promoting deeper bilateral relations," he said.

