CBD Punjab welcomes mixed-use skyscraper Zameen ARX

LAHORE: Zameen Developments, the sister company of Pakistan’s leading real estate platform Zameen.com, unveiled the design for its mixed-use skyscraper, Zameen ARX.

This 33-story, 420-foot-tall architectural marvel will be constructed in the prestigious Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), setting a new standard for luxury living and commercial excellence in the heart of Lahore.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin praised Zameen Developments for their vision and commitment to architectural innovation. He also commended the CBD Punjab team's efforts to foster an environment conducive to sustainable urban growth.

“Zameen ARX epitomizes the shared commitment of CBD Punjab and its partners to transforming Lahore into a beacon of progress, innovation, and architectural excellence. This project underscores our resolve to build a prosperous and dynamic future for the people of Lahore,” Imran Amin remarked.

Situated in CBD Punjab’s Business Bay, Zameen ARX is the second iconic project in this high-potential district. The development reflects the shared vision of CBD Punjab and Zameen Developments to create urban landmarks that prioritize sustainability, modernity and economic growth. The project also highlights the importance of public-private partnerships in driving transformative urban development across Pakistan.

