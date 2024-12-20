AGL 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
AIRLINK 195.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.56%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CNERGY 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
DCL 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.53%)
DFML 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.04%)
DGKC 95.20 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.87%)
FCCL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.92%)
FFBL 85.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.08%)
FFL 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
HUBC 124.99 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (3.63%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.6%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (4.96%)
NBP 59.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
OGDC 213.01 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (0.87%)
PAEL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.98%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
PPL 190.90 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.3%)
PRL 38.82 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.7%)
PTC 25.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (8.74%)
SEARL 100.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.1%)
TELE 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.95%)
TOMCL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.51%)
TPLP 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
TREET 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.95%)
TRG 54.42 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.93%)
UNITY 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 11,538 Increased By 154.1 (1.35%)
BR30 35,739 Increased By 527.2 (1.5%)
KSE100 107,844 Increased By 1568.6 (1.48%)
KSE30 33,929 Increased By 576 (1.73%)
Dec 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares set for muted open, IT in focus after upbeat Accenture results

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2024 10:54am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares are set for a muted open on Friday after the previous session’s declines on concerns over a slower pace of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, while IT stocks are likely to find support after solid results by US peer Accenture.

The GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,917 as of 07:57 a.m. IST, indicating the benchmark Nifty 50 will open near Thursday’s close of 23,951.70.

In the previous session, the Nifty and BSE Sensex closed 1% lower, taking their weekly declines to over 3%, after the Fed delivered a 25 basis points rate cut but forecast just two reductions in 2025, half of what policymakers anticipated in September.

The benchmark indexes are set to log their first weekly decline in five. Fed’s rate cut outlook dampened risk appetite for local equities, with foreign investors selling Indian shares worth 42.25 billion rupees ($496.5 million) on Thursday, exchange data showed.

Overseas investors turned net buyers in December after being net sellers for two straight months, but have net sold domestic stocks so far this week.

Indian shares decline as Fed’s hawkish outlook spooks investors

Indian IT firms, which get a major portion of their revenue from US clients, will be on the radar after sector bellwether Accenture beat its first-quarter profit and revenue estimates and raised its annual forecast.

Meanwhile, Asian markets were trading lower after Wall Street equities closed mixed overnight.

Indian shares

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares set for muted open, IT in focus after upbeat Accenture results

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 up over 1,500 points

Intra-day update: rupee records slight gain against US dollar

Sanctions on Pakistan’s missile program not meant to ‘color other areas of cooperation’: US State Dept

PM for global action on Gaza, Lebanon

PIA sell-off: govt says getting enhanced bids

Hoechst Pakistan plans to establish subsidiary in UAE

$1.23bn gas dwelling carried out in 3 years, Senate panel told

PIA, Discos sell-off bids falter: Senate panel taps ex-ministers for guidance

FO says fresh US sanctions ‘biased’

Leasing govt land: Punjab cabinet approves terms & conditions

Read more stories