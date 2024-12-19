AGL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
AIRLINK 193.91 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-8.36%)
CNERGY 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-10.7%)
DCL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-9.39%)
DFML 36.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-8.9%)
DGKC 92.54 Decreased By ▼ -5.54 (-5.65%)
FCCL 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.83%)
FFBL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-4.78%)
FFL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-8.27%)
HUBC 120.61 Decreased By ▼ -10.96 (-8.33%)
HUMNL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.95%)
KOSM 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-10.32%)
MLCF 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-7.63%)
NBP 59.81 Decreased By ▼ -6.57 (-9.9%)
OGDC 211.17 Decreased By ▼ -9.59 (-4.34%)
PAEL 37.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.34%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-9.43%)
PPL 190.32 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-3.82%)
PRL 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.2%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-7.93%)
SEARL 97.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.96%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.87%)
TOMCL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.79%)
TPLP 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
TREET 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-9.51%)
TRG 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-8.91%)
UNITY 32.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-11.11%)
BR100 11,349 Decreased By -541.2 (-4.55%)
BR30 34,972 Decreased By -2384.1 (-6.38%)
KSE100 106,275 Decreased By -4795.3 (-4.32%)
KSE30 33,353 Decreased By -1555.7 (-4.46%)
Dec 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares decline as Fed’s hawkish outlook spooks investors

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2024 05:04pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares fell on Thursday after the Federal Reserve forecast fewer interest rate cuts in 2025, souring risk appetite and raising concerns of further outflows, particularly from foreign investors.

The Nifty 50 declined 1.02% to 23,951.7 points, while the BSE Sensex dropped 1.2% to 79,218.05, with both indexes closing below their 50-day averages for the third straight session.

The Fed delivered a widely expected 25 basis points rate cut but forecast just two reductions in 2025, half of what policymakers anticipated in September.

U.S. rate cuts tend to help emerging markets such as India, as they can boost foreign inflows.

The Fed’s hawkish outlook has dampened foreign investors’ risk appetite for local equities, two analysts said.

Banks drag Indian shares lower, Fed outlook in spotlight

“Lower pace of rate cuts result in foreign investors going into a ‘risk-aversion’ mode and reduce inflows in emerging markets like India. Hence, markets have seen selling pressure today,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research of wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Indian benchmarks have lost over 3% each this week and are set for their first weekly decline in five. Foreigners offloaded stocks worth a net 80.06 billion rupees ($941.2 million) up to Wednesday.

Financials and IT stocks were the sectoral decliners, falling 1.2% and 1.3%, respectively.

Indian IT firms are particularly sensitive to U.S. interest rates, as they earn a significant chunk of their revenue from the region.

Metals shed 1%, tracking global peers, due to a stronger dollar, which makes it more expensive for other currency holders to buy greenback-priced commodities.

The more domestically focussed smallcaps and midcaps slipped 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively.

ICICI Bank led losses among the top five Nifty 50 heavyweights, closing 2% lower.

Bucking the trend, generic drugmaker Dr Reddy’s Laboratories ended 4% higher after Nomura upgraded the stock to “buy” from “neutral”.

Healthcare tech services provider Inventurus Knowledge Solutions ended 48% higher in its trading debut.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares decline as Fed’s hawkish outlook spooks investors

India to play Champions Trophy on neutral ground, not Pakistan: ICC

D-8 summit: PM Shehbaz says youth key driver to economic development

No UAE visa issue, waiting for Islamabad to sign FTA: UAE consul general

Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as unfortunate, biased

Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to expand bilateral ties

Rupee records slight decline against US dollar

OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Hyderabad

Pakistan, Indonesia agree to remain in close contact to maintain momentum in bilateral relations

No loss of life as fire doused at Karachi’s Rimpa Plaza: rescue officials

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,600 in Pakistan

Read more stories