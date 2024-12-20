Solid waste management services: CDA for fast-tracking outsourcing process

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed authorities to fast-track the outsourcing process for solid waste management services and promptly issue advertisements to ensure swift implementation of the project.

A meeting chaired by the CDA chairman was held to review progress on the Solid Waste Management Project.

Senior officials from the Environment Directorate and other relevant departments attended the session.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given on the bidding process for outsourcing solid waste management services. It was informed that the revision of bidding documents has been completed, and various proposals regarding the process were thoroughly discussed.

The project aims to introduce a comprehensive waste management system for all zones, including urban and rural areas.

The CDA chairman directed the concerned authorities to expedite the process of outsourcing solid waste management services and issue advertisements promptly. He emphasised studying solid waste management models of other major cities in the country and adopting best practices. Furthermore, he instructed that the outsourcing process be completed at the earliest.

Randhawa vowed to introduce a sustainable and efficient solid waste management system for Islamabad, ensuring the city becomes cleaner and greener.

