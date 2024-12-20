AGL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-20

PTI terminates membership of Salman Ahmad

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 20 Dec, 2024 02:43am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) terminated the basic party membership of musician Salman Ahmad on Thursday for running a malicious campaign against Bushra Bibi, the wife of jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a notification issued here, the PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that Ahmad was found to violate the party’s policies as he had been posting anti-PTI content on social media specifically targeting the party leadership.

It said that the musician used his X account to post about Bushra Bibi and the family of Imran Khan, adding despite clear instructions from Imran Khan, Ahmad continued to share content on social media that directly contradicted the party’s stance.

As a result, the decision was made to revoke his membership from PTI immediately, it added.

“You are aware of those posts, including the posts against the family of Imran Khan.”

The notification said Ahmad’s basic membership was hereby terminated and he was expelled from the party with immediate effect.

“You are further asked never to show any affiliation with PTI,” it added.

