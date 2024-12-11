AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 187.98 Increased By ▲ 9.91 (5.57%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.45%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.91 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.95%)
FCCL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
FFBL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.76%)
HUBC 119.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.29%)
KOSM 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 49.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.85%)
NBP 73.66 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 204.85 Increased By ▲ 11.09 (5.72%)
PAEL 33.56 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.39%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
PPL 185.41 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.51%)
PRL 33.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.1%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (8.39%)
SEARL 119.82 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-4.11%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.87%)
TOMCL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.42%)
TREET 20.26 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.99%)
TRG 60.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
UNITY 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,772 Increased By 249.2 (2.16%)
BR30 36,584 Increased By 1034.2 (2.91%)
KSE100 110,810 Increased By 1913.6 (1.76%)
KSE30 34,429 Increased By 620.5 (1.84%)
Dec 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

No deal yet for cricket’s Champions Trophy format

AFP Published 11 Dec, 2024 05:56pm
File Photo
File Photo

KARACHI: The saga of next year’s cricket Champions Trophy drags on, with sources saying Thursday that no agreement has been reached on a proposed “hybrid” format allowing India to play their matches outside host nation Pakistan.

The eight-team tournament hit a snag last month when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told the International Cricket Council (ICC) that their side would not compete in Pakistan over security fears and political tensions.

Sources speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP the PCB has agreed to the hybrid model – but only on condition that every ICC tournament taking place in India until 2027 follows the same format, with Pakistan not going to India.

Under the hybrid model, Pakistan will host the group matches but its high-profile clash with India will be played in Dubai.

ICC talks continue on fate of Pakistan Champions Trophy

The final would be held in Dubai or Lahore depending on whether the Indian side make it through.

But the BCCI is objecting to the tit-for-tat condition on its own hosting and to the proposal to play the final in Lahore if India do not qualify, the sources said.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi is in Dubai, where the ICC has its headquarters, to finalise the arrangements, sources said.

The stand-off means the ICC is still unable to announce the schedule for the February 19 to March 19 event.

Indian cricket board yet to communicate decision on travelling to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: Naqvi

The arch-rivals only meet in ICC multi-national events, with the last bilateral series held when Pakistan toured India in 2012-13.

India last toured Pakistan to feature in the 2008 Asia Cup and have not played a bilateral series across the border for 18 years.

Pakistan were also forced to host last year’s Asia Cup on a hybrid model, with India’s matches and the final hosted in Sri Lanka.

India are set to co-host the next Twenty20 World Cup with Sri Lanka in 2026 in addition to the Champions Trophy in 2029 and co-host the 2031 World Cup with Bangladesh.

In the last few years, Pakistan has hosted the world’s top teams, emerging from cricketing isolation that began after a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009 in Lahore.

Pakistan has not hosted an ICC event since the 1996 World Cup with India and Sri Lanka.

Also read:

India Pakistan Icc BCCI Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Comments

200 characters

No deal yet for cricket’s Champions Trophy format

ADB approves $200mn loan to modernise Pakistan’s power distribution network

Japan announces $3.1mn grant for polio eradication in Pakistan

Stocks stage strong recovery, KSE-100 settles at fresh record high

D-Chowk protest: PTI’s Gohar demands probe into alleged deaths

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Banking sector’s ADR climbs to nearly 48% as of Nov 29

MCB Bank appoints Nauman Chughtai as President & CEO

Afghanistan’s refugees minister Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani killed in explosion: govt source

China plans $1bn medical city in Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, says Sindh govt

Haris Rauf crowned ICC Men’s Player of the Month for November

Read more stories