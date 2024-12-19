AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.25%)
AIRLINK 191.00 Decreased By ▼ -12.02 (-5.92%)
BOP 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-9.44%)
CNERGY 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-10.86%)
DCL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-10.23%)
DFML 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-9.55%)
DGKC 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.08 (-6.2%)
FCCL 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.03%)
FFBL 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-3.39%)
FFL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-9.35%)
HUBC 119.01 Decreased By ▼ -12.56 (-9.55%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.71%)
KEL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.31%)
KOSM 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-12.65%)
MLCF 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-7.87%)
NBP 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.64 (-10%)
OGDC 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -11.21 (-5.08%)
PAEL 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.5%)
PIBTL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-10.1%)
PPL 188.10 Decreased By ▼ -9.78 (-4.94%)
PRL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.54%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-8.91%)
SEARL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.05 (-5.87%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.65%)
TOMCL 35.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.43%)
TPLP 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.04%)
TREET 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-9.99%)
TRG 52.45 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-9.63%)
UNITY 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-13.45%)
BR100 11,349 Decreased By -541.2 (-4.55%)
BR30 34,972 Decreased By -2384.1 (-6.38%)
KSE100 106,275 Decreased By -4795.3 (-4.32%)
KSE30 33,353 Decreased By -1555.7 (-4.46%)
Markets

Bloodbath at PSX: KSE-100 plunges record 4,795 points amid correction

  • Benchmark index under pressure as investors look to book profits
BR Web Desk Published December 19, 2024 Updated December 19, 2024 04:30pm

It was yet another day of massive selling at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as equities entered a correction phase, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing around 106,200 after a historic single-day loss of 4,795 points on Thursday.

The loss comes a day after stocks suffered the then-worst-ever single-day decline of 3,790 points.

In the last three sessions alone, the stock market has lost nearly 10,000 points from its historic high of 116,169.41 reached on December 16, 2024.

Meanwhile, selling pressure persisted throughout the trading session, dragging the benchmark index to an intra-day low of 106,075.53.

At close, the KSE-100 settled at 106,274.97 level, a decrease of 4,795.32 points or 4.32%.

Courtesy: PSX
Courtesy: PSX

Sectors including chemical, commercial banks, power generation and refineries experienced selling pressure. Index-heavy stocks including MARI, HUBCO, NRL, HBL, NBP, MCB and UBL traded in the red.

The development comes after the PSX witnessed massive selling on Wednesday as well. Investors resorted to profit-taking with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing at just over 111,000 after a historic single-day loss of 3,790 points.

“It is possible that the negative trend continues today,” said Intermarket Securities Limited in a note.

“Having said that, further downside creates buying opportunity, especially for those investors who missed the recent leg of the rally since late November. Most driving factors for the market - liquidity, falling interest rates and low political noise - remain intact.”

The market opened negative on Thursday before recovering. However, the upside was short-lived as investors resorted to profit-taking soon after, throwing the index deep into the red again.

Saad Hanif, Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, told Business Recorder that the correction was overdue “as the stock market had witnessed a non-stop rally.”

“It is a good opportunity for buying as scrips have once again become attractive,” he added.

In a key development, the government on Wednesday introduced a money bill, “Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024,” in the National Assembly to further tighten the grip on non-filers and to generate financial resources for economic development.

Under the said bill, non-filers will be prohibited from purchasing, booking, registration of vehicles over 800cc, acquiring property beyond a specified limit, and making stock purchases beyond a certain threshold.

Globally, Asian stocks slid, bond yields rose and the dollar was perched near a two-year high on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve cautioned it would ease the pace of rate cuts in the coming year and investors braced for a Bank of Japan policy decision.

The Fed cut interest rates on Wednesday as expected, but Chair Jerome Powell’s explicit references to the need for caution from here on sent US stocks sharply lower, with Treasury yields surging and traders scaling back bets on rate cuts next year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, plunged more than 1,000 points.

Asian stocks have taken the cue from Wall Street, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 1%. Japan’s Nikkei, fell 1.8%, while Australian shares, tab slid more than 2%.

Comments

200 characters
Arif Dec 19, 2024 12:09pm
It seems downward spiral started with the tabling of new Income tax Amendment rules
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
mustafa Dec 19, 2024 03:53pm
@Arif , ADR is the main reason ...
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

