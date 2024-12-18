AGL 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 203.02 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-2.29%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-7.63%)
DCL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.1%)
DFML 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.72%)
DGKC 98.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.2%)
FCCL 34.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.82%)
FFBL 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.16 (-5.63%)
FFL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.79%)
HUBC 131.57 Decreased By ▼ -7.86 (-5.64%)
HUMNL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.03%)
KOSM 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-7.51%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.57%)
NBP 66.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.38 (-10.01%)
OGDC 220.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-0.85%)
PAEL 38.48 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.97%)
PIBTL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
PPL 197.88 Decreased By ▼ -7.97 (-3.87%)
PRL 39.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.06%)
PTC 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.32%)
SEARL 103.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.19 (-6.52%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 36.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.71%)
TPLP 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TREET 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-5.03%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-4.13%)
UNITY 33.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-9.04%)
BR100 11,890 Decreased By -408.8 (-3.32%)
BR30 37,357 Decreased By -1520.9 (-3.91%)
KSE100 111,070 Decreased By -3790.4 (-3.3%)
KSE30 34,909 Decreased By -1287 (-3.56%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Selling pressure persists as KSE-100 plunges record 3,790 points on profit-taking

  • After a positive open, bears return to take charge at Pakistan Stock Exchange
BR Web Desk Published December 18, 2024 Updated December 18, 2024 07:52pm

It was a day of massive selling at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as investors resorted to profit-taking with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing at just over 111,000 level after a historic single-day loss of 3,790 points on Wednesday.

The bourse witnessed a volatile session, as the KSE-100 hit an intra-day high of 116,236.70 during the opening hours of trading.

However, market participants soon resorted to profit-taking, which persisted till end of the session, dragging the KSE-100 to an intra-day low of 110,896.27.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 111,070.29, a decrease of 3,790.39 points or 3.3%.

This is KSE-100’s “largest single-day decline in its history [in terms of points]”, said brokerage house Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in a note.

Across-the-board selling was witnessed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, PRL, NRL, SSGC, SNGP, MARI, OGDC, PPL, POL, ENGRO, HBL, MCB, MEBL and UBL settled in red.

Experts attributed the selling pressure to profit-taking.

Earlier, buying momentum was observed which came on the back of improved economic indicators and a reduction in policy rate, which has diverted liquidity to the equities.

“Local mutual funds, having been net buyers for the past fourteen consecutive trading sessions, shifted to net sellers yesterday. Market sentiment suggests that they continued this selling trend today [Wednesday] as well,” another brokerage house Topline Securities said in its post market report.

The primary drivers of the downward movement were MARI, FFC, HUBC, PPL, and MEBL, which collectively accounted for an alarming 1,731 points of the index’s overall decline, it added.

In a key development, Pakistan’s current account posted a surplus of $729 million in November 2024 compared to a deficit of $148 million in the same month of the previous year, data released on Tuesday by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed.

This was the fourth consecutive month of a current account surplus.

On Tuesday, the PSX witnessed a volatile session as the benchmark KSE-100 Index fell over 1,300 to settle at 114,860.68.

Globally, stocks stalled while the dollar drifted higher on Wednesday as investors made last-minute adjustments to portfolios in the countdown to the year’s final salvo of central bank meetings, while news of a potential Nissan-Honda tie-up lifted car stocks.

S&P 500 futures were flat in the Asia session after the index fell in US trade. European futures and FTSE futures were about 0.2% lower. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was huddled near a two-week low and had inched 0.2% higher by afternoon.

Traders have been driving up US yields and the US dollar accordingly, with benchmark 10-year yields touching one-month highs around 4.4% overnight, before settling at 4.39%.

Moves in the Asia session were small, muted by the upcoming Fed meeting and central bank meetings in Japan, Britain, Norway and Sweden on Thursday.

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 1,111.92 million from 1,252.98 million on Tuesday.

The value of shares declined to Rs60.24 billion from Rs62.72 billion in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 139.29 million shares, followed by Cnergyico PK with 67.46 million shares, and B.O.Punjab with 60.16 million shares.

Shares of 472 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 89 registered an increase, 349 recorded a fall, while 34 remained unchanged.

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index Asian stock markets KSE100 index psx companies KSE 100 companies KSE index Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 crosses 100,000 KSE 100 record high

Comments

200 characters
truthisbitter813 Dec 18, 2024 03:09pm
PSX getting short (sell) circuited today
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Rizwan Dec 18, 2024 03:50pm
No connection of PSX with real economy. All going up & down on speculative basis
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Pakistani Dec 18, 2024 05:31pm
A correction is long due and will actually help increase the confidence of range of investors.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Selling pressure persists as KSE-100 plunges record 3,790 points on profit-taking

PM Shehbaz leaves for Egypt for ‘Developing Eight’ countries summit

Internet disruption: IT minister says national security top priority of government

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

NA speaker says office open 24 hours, ‘ready to play role in govt, PTI talks’

Pakistan’s power generation increases in November as cost inches up

Gaza mediators intensify ceasefire efforts, Israeli strikes kill 20 people

Attock Cement’s parent company considering options including potential sale

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,000 in Pakistan

As bitcoin soars, luxury brands consider accepting crypto payments

Read more stories