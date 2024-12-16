AGL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
Markets

Historic high: KSE-100 settles above 116,000 on rate cut anticipation

BR Web Desk Published December 16, 2024 Updated December 16, 2024 10:06pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) registered significant gains as the benchmark KSE-100 Index settled above 116,000 for the first time in history with a gain of nearly 1,900 points or 1.7% on Monday.

A bullish momentum was observed throughout the trading session with the benchmark KSE-100 Index hitting an intra-day high of 116,681.59.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 116,169.41, an increase of 1,867.61 points or 1.63%.

PSX record rally: more Pakistani companies join billion-dollar club

Buying momentum came from anticipation of a further cut in the policy rate in the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled for Monday.

In line with expectations, the central bank reduced the key policy rate by 200 basis points to take it down to 13% on Monday, making it the fifth successive cut since June 2024 when the rate stood at 22%.

Buying was witnessed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refinery, while some selling pressure was observed in commercial banks, fertilizer and the power generation sector.

Index-heavy energy sector stocks including MARI, OGDC, POL, PPL, PSO, SNGPL and SSGC and NRL traded in the green, whereas the banking sector’s HBL, MCB, MEBL and ENGRO traded in the red.

With the CPI remaining below the 5% threshold and T-bill yields in the recent auction dropping to 12% for the 3 months and 6 months paper, down 100bps and 89bps respectively, investor optimism has been bolstered, fuelling market experts’ expectations for continued monetary easing that began in June 2024.

During the previous week, the PSX continued its record-breaking trend and hit new historic levels with impressive gains on the back of strong interest of local investors coupled with institutional support.

The benchmark KSE-100 index surged by 5,247.85 points on a week-on-week basis and closed at a new highest-ever level of 114,301.80 points.

Internationally, Asian stock markets were in a wary mood on Monday as surging bond yields challenged equity valuations, particularly for the richly priced tech sector, in a week packed with central bank meetings and major economic data.

The Federal Reserve will lead the pack on Wednesday with markets pricing a 96% probability it will cut rates by 25 basis points to a new range of 4.25% to 4.50%.

How the key interest rate has moved since July 2022

More important will be any guidance on future easing, including the “dot plot” forecasts of Fed members for rates over the next couple of years.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed, having been flat last week.

Japan’s Nikkei edged up 0.1%, while South Korea steadied on pledges of government support.

A range of surveys on global manufacturing are also due on Monday, while US retail sales will be released on Tuesday and a major inflation report on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee saw a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.02% in the inter-bank market on Monday. At close, the currency settled at 278.17 for a loss of Re0.05 against the greenback.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 1,470.66 million from 1,118.57 million on Friday.

The value of shares rose to Rs66.63 billion from Rs59.51 billion in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 403.23 million shares, followed by Cnergyico PK with 59.58 million shares, and Pak Refinery with 54.78 million shares.

Shares of 477 companies were traded on Monday, of which 246 registered an increase, 194 recorded a fall, while 37 remained unchanged.

