Illegal appointments in Punjab Assembly: Proceedings against Elahi adjourned

Recorder Report Published 19 Dec, 2024 07:51am

LAHORE: An anti-corruption court on Wednesday adjourned the proceedings in a reference against PTI president and former Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi about illegal appointments in Punjab Assembly due to the absence of a co-suspect.

Earlier, Pervez Elahi appeared before three different courts after a prolonged absence.

Elahi came to the rostrum and addressed the court, saying he appeared in court at the age of 80.

The court at this told Pervez Elahi that once the indictment process is complete, the trial will continue even if he does not appear.

However, a prosecutor insisted that the accused must appear on every date of the hearing.

Elahi’s counsel argued that the accused was appearing before the court at the age of 80.

He said the prosecution should perform its legal duties and not serve others.

The lawyer told the court that Muhammad Khan Bhatti former principal secretary to chief minister and a co-suspect could not appear due to a scheduled medical test for surgery at a hospital.

He, therefore, asked the court for an adjournment and court allowed the request accordingly.

Later, Pervez Elahi appeared before a special court for hearing of a money laundering case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against him and his family members.

Elahi’ counsel filed an application for the acquittal of Pervez Elahi, asking the court to decide it before the indictment.

The court issued a notice to the FIA for submission of its reply to the acquittal plea till January 20.

The FIA registered the case of alleged money laundering against former federal minister Moonis Elahi and his family members after he left the country. Moonis has already been declared a proclaimed offender in the case.

Separately, an accountability court rejected a request to postpone proceedings in the reference against PTI president Pervez Elahi and others regarding receiving kickbacks in development projects until after the winter holidays and summoned all the suspects for indictment in two days.

The court rejecting the request observed that the reference was filed in 2023 and the court intended to proceed with the indictment this year, rather than delaying it to 2025.

The court, therefore, directed the defence to ensure the appearance of Muhammad Khan Bhatti for the indictment on January 20.

