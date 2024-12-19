Mahnoor wins US Junior Squash Open Championship 2024

LAHORE: Mahnoor Ali, the 11-year-old youngest prominent squash talent, continues to make waves both locally and internationally, earning yet another momentous achievement, as she has made history by becoming the first Pakistani female squash player to win the 2024 U.S. Junior Open Squash Championship in the U-13 category, one of the sport’s most prestigious and competitive tournaments.

She secured victory in the final after earning her spot with a commanding 3-1 win over Egypt’s Linda Elsayed, with set scores of 11/8, 12/10, 5/11, and 11/6.

Recognizing Mahnoor Ali’s immense talent and dedication to squash, Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood of the BARD Foundation have been steadfast supporters of her journey to greatness. Through their sponsorship and encouragement, the foundation has played a pivotal role in helping Mahnoor reach new heights, including this remarkable success.

Already an accomplished athlete, Mahnoor has previously won gold at the 2024 Australian Junior Open and earned a bronze medal in the U-13 category at the 7th Borneo Junior Open 2023. She showcased her exceptional talent at the Hungarian Junior Open, Lion Junior Open, and Penang Junior Open, where she delivered remarkable performances, further solidifying her position as a rising squash star. Now, she has secured the prestigious title of US Junior Open champion, adding another impressive achievement to her name. To date, Mahnoor has won an incredible total of 18 gold medals, proving that her journey is one of unmatched dedication and success.

Abdul Razak Dawood shares, “At an age when most children are caught up in frivolous activities or focused solely on conventional education, young girls like Mahnoor inspire us with the belief that women have the power to change the world when given the right opportunities and platforms.”

