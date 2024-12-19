AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
AIRLINK 203.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.83%)
DCL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.88%)
DFML 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.3%)
DGKC 96.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.66%)
FCCL 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
FFBL 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.43 (-5.13%)
FFL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.8%)
HUBC 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.67%)
KOSM 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -6.13 (-9.23%)
OGDC 220.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.17%)
PAEL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.47%)
PPL 196.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.55%)
PRL 38.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
PTC 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
SEARL 107.50 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (4.32%)
TELE 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.33%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
TPLP 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.67%)
TREET 24.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.15%)
TRG 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.84%)
UNITY 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.75%)
BR100 11,724 Decreased By -166 (-1.4%)
BR30 36,834 Decreased By -522.3 (-1.4%)
KSE100 109,424 Decreased By -1646.3 (-1.48%)
KSE30 34,283 Decreased By -626.3 (-1.79%)
Dec 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2024-12-19

Mahnoor wins US Junior Squash Open Championship 2024

Recorder Report Published December 19, 2024 Updated December 19, 2024 08:19am

LAHORE: Mahnoor Ali, the 11-year-old youngest prominent squash talent, continues to make waves both locally and internationally, earning yet another momentous achievement, as she has made history by becoming the first Pakistani female squash player to win the 2024 U.S. Junior Open Squash Championship in the U-13 category, one of the sport’s most prestigious and competitive tournaments.

She secured victory in the final after earning her spot with a commanding 3-1 win over Egypt’s Linda Elsayed, with set scores of 11/8, 12/10, 5/11, and 11/6.

Recognizing Mahnoor Ali’s immense talent and dedication to squash, Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood of the BARD Foundation have been steadfast supporters of her journey to greatness. Through their sponsorship and encouragement, the foundation has played a pivotal role in helping Mahnoor reach new heights, including this remarkable success.

Already an accomplished athlete, Mahnoor has previously won gold at the 2024 Australian Junior Open and earned a bronze medal in the U-13 category at the 7th Borneo Junior Open 2023. She showcased her exceptional talent at the Hungarian Junior Open, Lion Junior Open, and Penang Junior Open, where she delivered remarkable performances, further solidifying her position as a rising squash star. Now, she has secured the prestigious title of US Junior Open champion, adding another impressive achievement to her name. To date, Mahnoor has won an incredible total of 18 gold medals, proving that her journey is one of unmatched dedication and success.

Abdul Razak Dawood shares, “At an age when most children are caught up in frivolous activities or focused solely on conventional education, young girls like Mahnoor inspire us with the belief that women have the power to change the world when given the right opportunities and platforms.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistani squash player Mahnoor Ali US Junior Squash Open Championship 2024

Comments

200 characters

Mahnoor wins US Junior Squash Open Championship 2024

FBR will now share income tax returns data with banks

Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as unfortunate, biased

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation soars 112pc to $1.129bn YoY

Taxmen likely to seal unregistered people’s co’s premises

PRAL restructuring plan endorsed: ECC approves Rs10bn for urea subsidy dues

Energy sector: France concerned at ‘challenges’ faced by its firms

Purchase of used vessels by PNSC: PPRA declines to give final opinion

Sindh opposes increase in gas prices

Internet shutdown: Govt considering exempting STZs, incubation centres

PM constitutes taskforce on housing sector

Read more stories