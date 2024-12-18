China central bank bank asks financial institutions to closely monitor bond risks

SHANGHAI: China’s central bank asked some financial institutions engaged in aggressive trading to closely monitor bond risks, said Financial News, a newspaper affiliated with the bank.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) held meetings with some financial institutions who were aggressive in bond trading, Financial News said on Wednesday.

The PBOC also vowed zero tolerance towards bond market misbehaviors, the publication said.

China’s bond yields are hovering near record lows as investors in Chinese bonds head into 2025 betting there will be no miraculous recovery in the economy.