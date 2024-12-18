AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.96%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-18

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to set up display centres for enhanced trade

Recorder Report Published 18 Dec, 2024 06:37am

ISLAMABAD: In a high-level meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, it was decided to establish Display Centres for products and machinery to promote bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

It was also agreed to showcase products of textiles, surgical equipment, sports, goods, handicrafts, leather and agricultural equipment.

The meeting was attended by Kazakhstan Ambassador to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nouman Bashir Bhatti who expressed deep interest in establishing display centres in Pakistan and Kazakhstan, assuring their full cooperation for which both countries will immediately start work and these centres will be made functional as soon as possible.

Aleem Khan, while talking at the meeting, said that both Pakistan and Kazakhstan will provide all possible facilities to the business community of their sides under one roof on a large scale. He added that the volume of bilateral trade with Kazakhstan will be increased by 100 percent in the next three years. He said that instead of going to different cities and places the needs of foreign investors will be addressed at one center and under one roof.

Aleem Khan indicated that common business strategy will be adopted for Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries to boost trade in this region.

Aleem Khan said that Pakistan wants to increase its exports for Kazakhstan by 20 percent in one year for which Pakistan will also establish Exhibition Centres for its products in Almaty, Baku and other cities of Central Asia while policy will be formulated for Display Centers according to the demand of each product in that country.

Aleem Khan said that Display Centers will be built at important locations where the business community can easily access and do not face any difficulties.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin expressed his thanks to Aleem Khan for taking a keen interest in bilateral cooperation and assured his all possible support.

Federal secretaries and senior officers attended this high-level meeting and briefed on important departmental matters.

It is mentionable that in Pakistan the first Display Centre will be established at Islamabad and for this purpose Board of Investment, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Ministry of Trade will start coordinated efforts.

