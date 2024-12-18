Govt to implement int’l HR conventions: SACM Sodha

KARACHI: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Human Rights, Rajvir Singh Sodha has reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to implementing international human rights conventions, with Pakistan being a party to seven of the nine core conventions.

He was speaking at a seminar held to mark International Human Rights Day, bringing together human rights defenders, environmental activists, legislators, legal experts, government officials, and scholars.

Organized by the Centre for Law, Justice and Policy, Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and Denning Law School, the event addressed critical intersections between climate change, human rights, and legislative advancements in Sindh, particularly in the wake of the 2022 floods.

Rajvir Singh Sodha highlighted the Sindh government’s proactive approach to safeguarding human rights amidst growing climate challenges. Addressing the seminar as the chief guest, he stated: "The devastating 2022 floods exposed deep vulnerabilities in our communities, particularly among the marginalized. The Sindh government is committed to ensuring that no one is left behind. Our legislative efforts are focused on strengthening inheritance rights, addressing displacement, and improving infrastructure in flood-affected and rural areas."

Sodha emphasized the urgent need for citizens to actively engage with affected communities. "I urge residents of urban Sindh to visit the flood-hit areas and witness firsthand the resilience of these communities. Their struggles are a stark reminder of the importance of solidarity and swift action," he said.

He also stressed the need for research and targeted solutions to unique regional challenges: "Deaths caused by lightning in the Thar Desert, water scarcity, and inadequate well-digging infrastructure demand immediate attention. We are working to ensure that relief and rehabilitation reach those who need it most."

Sodha lauded the Sindh Human Rights Policy (2023-2026) as a milestone, stating: "This policy integrates critical aspects like climate change, gender-based violence, and labor rights, ensuring a holistic approach to human rights protection."

Iqbal Detho, Chairperson of SHRC, termed the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) as the "Bible of Human Rights" and highlighted its relevance in addressing modern challenges. He spoke about SHRC’s collaboration with institutions like Denning Law School and UNDP to promote human rights education and create internship opportunities for students from major universities. The event also featured a panel discussion addressing the human rights implications of climate change, with experts like Ms. Afia Salam, Ms. Zofeen Ibrahim, Ms. Zeenia Shaukat, and others discussing vulnerabilities in rural areas, labor rights, and environmental degradation.

Ms. Zofeen Ibrahim highlighted the aftermath of the 2022 floods, which displaced 6.5 million people, while Ms. Zeenia Shaukat called for a transition to renewable energy to mitigate climate impacts.

Imdad Siddiqui, representing PDMA Sindh, detailed the government’s disaster management measures, noting that 24 out of 30 districts were severely affected during the floods, resulting in 1,500 casualties.

Syed Shahid Shah, a water expert, shed light on the environmental degradation of the Indus Delta, while Ms. Abeera Ashfaq criticized the role of big businesses in undermining environmental protections and called for more transparent processes in the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA).

The seminar concluded with a unanimous call to action, emphasizing the importance of integrated efforts to combat climate challenges and protect human rights in Sindh.

