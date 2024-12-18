AGL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
Dec 18, 2024

Madrassa bill: MQM-P conditionally supports Fazl

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 18 Dec, 2024 08:52am

ISLAMABAD: A delegation led by senior leadership of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Tuesday, called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss the ongoing political situation.

The MQM-P delegation, led by Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui met Maulana at his residence in Islamabad.

The delegation included Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Farooq Sattar, and Aminul Haq.

Sources said that important political matters, including the Madaris Registration Bill as well as local government bills came under discussion at the meeting.

The MQM-P has conditionally extended support for JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s stance on the Madaris Registration Bill in case Maulana supports MQM-P on the local bodies’ related legislation.

Speaking at a joint press conference after the meeting, JUI chief thanked the MQM-P delegation for visiting and said, “I am grateful to the MQM-P leadership for listening to our position.”

Maulana, repeating his stance on the subject of Madaris Protecting Bill, said the presidency has cheated his party while 26th constitutional amendment has become an act of parliament. He said the government can also bring necessary amendments in Madaris Protection Bill “but now it has become a legislation and the government must issue the gazette notification.”

He criticised the government for creating complications with the 26th Amendment related to religious seminaries, saying, “The law passed in Parliament was disrupted by the presidency. We demand its gazette notification. Amendments can follow after that.”

Maulana added that the MQM-P had agreed to advocate their position, stating, “There is consensus that MQM-P will take our stance forward.” He urged the government to avoid setting a bad example potentially providing a chance to anyone in future to exploit the situation.

Dr Siddiqui said the MQM-P had also raised the issue of local body elections, emphasizing the need to strengthen grassroots democracy. “We are committed to ensuring basic democracy,” he remarked.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, on a lighter note, said, “The government had proposed bringing Madaris under the Ministry of Education while we have even brought our Education Minister along to resolve the issue.” The MQM leaders acknowledged that JUI’s arguments on Madaris Protection Bill were based on logic and therefore, the government needs to accept it.

Maulana stressed the importance of moving forward with the legislation, stating, “The Madaris act should be recognised as it is, and discussions should proceed without creating unnecessary hurdles.”

Dr Siddiqui said, “Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s arguments on the Madaris Registration Bill are logical, and we will support them based on these merits.”

