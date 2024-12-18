SECP issues circular on cybersecurity guidelines for ‘eZfile’ users

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Tuesday directed the management of companies, using new online portal “eZfile”, to adhere to the precautionary measures from potential misuse or misreporting of the company data. In this regard, the SECP has issued a circular number 23 of 2024 on cybersecurity guidelines for eZfile users.

The Commission launched its new online portal “eZfile” in February, 2024 which is designed to simplify and streamline the submission of documents, ensuring enhanced user experience and regulatory compliance.

While the portal provides secured access to its data, it is essential to prioritize the protection of user login credentials, as these credentials protect sensitive corporate data and are key to make changes in company records. Directors and Chief Executive officers, as key decision-makers in corporate governance, face significant risks if their eZfile login credentials are compromised, as it may lead to unauthorized access, data manipulation and changes to company records, or fraudulent filings.

The SECP has directed that all the directors, chief executive, subscribers, authorized officers and authorized intermediaries are required to register with the Commission and obtain eZfile login credentials.

The eZfile login credentials are used for submission of documents, digital verification of appointment, election, resignation and retirement of directors/chief executive of the company.

The SECP never requests your login credentials via email, phone calls, or any other means.

It is strongly recommended not to use public devices (someone else computer or desktop) to access your eZfile account.

If you suspect unauthorized access or observe any suspicious activity on your account, immediately report it to the SECP at xs.secp.gov.pk, the SECP advised.

All registered users are advised to adhere to the requirement of this circular and non-compliance of the above stated precautionary measures as any unauthorized access by any person may result in manipulation of data and changes in company record, the SECP added.

