Dar arrives in Cairo to attend Council of FMs of D-8

Recorder Report Published 18 Dec, 2024 06:37am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has arrived in Cairo to attend the 21st Council of Foreign Ministers of Developing-8 (D-8).

The DPM/FM will also join the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the D-8 Summit and special session of D-8 on Gaza and Lebanon.

Prime Minister Sharif will leave for D-8 Summit on Wednesday (today).

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Dar, Tuesday, participated virtually in the 7th Ministerial Meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), hosted by CICA Chair Azerbaijan in virtual format.

The meeting focused on enhancing regional cooperation, promoting peace, and advancing sustainable development in Asia.

The deputy prime minister/foreign minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the CICA’s vision of achieving common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security in Asia. He highlighted CICA’s immense potential in addressing the region’s key challenges including political disputes, conflicts, and endemic poverty that continue to hinder collective progress.

