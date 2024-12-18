CDA says construction cost of Islamabad Jail escalates to Rs7.4bn, reflecting 89.7pc increase

ISLAMABAD: The construction cost of Islamabad Jail has escalated to Rs7.4 billion from Rs3.9 billion which reflects an increase of 89.7 percent. Senior officials of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) revealed this in a briefing to the Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works meeting, held here on Tuesday, under the chairmanship of Nasir Mehmood.

The panel was informed that the initial PC-1 cost of Rs3.9 billion has been revised to Rs7.4 billion, with Rs3.75 billion already allocated for construction.

The officials informed the panel that up to 70–80 percent construction work of the admin block has been completed. They said that with the release of an additional Rs3.64 billion required to finalise Phase-II of the project, the jail will be completed. The construction is expected to be completed by 31st January 2025, the CDA officials said.

The chairman underscored the committee’s commitment to assisting individuals entitled to government support by eliminating obstacles in their path. He emphasized that the Committee serves as a beacon of hope for the underprivileged, ensuring that their rightful claims are secured.

Expressing serious concern over the delays, Senator Mehmood reminded the committee that the CDA chairman had previously committed to completing the project by December 2024. The committee decided to summon the Ministry of Planning to address funding gaps and remove obstacles hindering progress. The chief engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) assured the committee that all issues within their jurisdiction had been resolved. The chairman directed that all correspondence between the PWD and CDA be shared with the committee and recommended inviting representatives from the Ministry of Interior to the next meeting.

The committee also revisited the issue of allotment to a widow, previously, discussed in an earlier meeting. The secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Works assured the members that the matter would be resolved in accordance with the law.

Discussing another matter, the committee reviewed the application submitted by Director Abdul Sattar & Co for the payment of the final bill concerning the establishment of a 200-bed Centre of Excellence for Gynecology and Obstetrics in Rawalpindi. It was decided that the Senate Standing Committee on Health would be more appropriate to handle the matter than discussions in the current forum.

