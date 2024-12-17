AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.96%)
AIRLINK 207.77 Increased By ▲ 17.83 (9.39%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.78%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
DCL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
DFML 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
DGKC 103.46 Decreased By ▼ -6.36 (-5.79%)
FCCL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-4.74%)
FFBL 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-4.85%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
HUBC 139.43 Increased By ▲ 10.60 (8.23%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.89%)
KEL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
KOSM 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
MLCF 47.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.4%)
NBP 73.76 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.84%)
OGDC 222.66 Decreased By ▼ -10.63 (-4.56%)
PAEL 38.11 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (8.51%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
PPL 205.85 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-2.63%)
PRL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.12%)
PTC 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.23%)
SEARL 110.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.56 (-3.97%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.91%)
TOMCL 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.01%)
TPLP 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.66%)
TREET 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.81%)
TRG 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
UNITY 34.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-4.02%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.08%)
BR100 12,316 Decreased By -30.6 (-0.25%)
BR30 38,975 Decreased By -125.1 (-0.32%)
KSE100 114,861 Decreased By -1308.7 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,196 Decreased By -462.8 (-1.26%)
Dec 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares slump on caution before Fed meeting

Reuters Published 17 Dec, 2024 04:51pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares slipped on Tuesday, on across-the-board selling as investors braced for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting for clues on its rate cut path next year.

The NSE Nifty 50 fell 1.35% to 24,336 points as of 3:30 p.m. IST, while the BSE Sensex declined 1.3% to 80,684.45.

All sectoral indexes apart from media fell. The more domestically-focussed smallcaps and midcaps declined 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively.

The Indian rupee weakened to its lifetime low.

Two analysts said foreign investors likely sold stocks, after data showed India’s trade deficit widened to a record level in November.

While a quarter-point rate cut at the end of Fed’s two-day meeting on Wednesday is widely expected and priced in, markets are bracing for the central bank to scale back its easing in 2025 in anticipation of higher inflation under the Donald Trump administration.

Indian market sentiment was bogged down by selling pressure as foreign investors waited for clues on further monetary policy easing by Fed on Wednesday, Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental equity research at SBICaps Securities, said.

Indian equity benchmarks slip as Fed rate trajectory worries hit IT stocks

Financials, the heaviest sector on the Nifty 50, dropped 1.44%, dragged by a 1.7% fall in HDFC Bank after the private lender received a regulatory warning alleging non-compliance with provisions for disclosures.

Reliance Industries - another Nifty heavyweight - slipped 1.8%, dragging the energy index 1.6% lower.

IT firms, which get a bulk of their revenue from the U.S., dropped 0.5%.

Foreign investors net sold Indian shares worth 2.79 billion rupees ($32.87 million) on Monday. Data for Tuesday are expected later in the day.

Monetary easing in the United States typically helps emerging market assets, such as Indian equities, as they boost foreign inflows.

Among individual stocks, Zomato ended about 1% higher after brokerage Nuvama said it expects the food delivery platform to see inflows of nearly $513 million when it gets added to the BSE Sensex on Dec. 23.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares slump on caution before Fed meeting

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 settles just below 115,000

Govt’s interest payments to decrease by Rs1.5tn in FY25 as policy rate comes down: SBP chief

Pakistan’s REER index increases further to 102.92 in November 2024

Khawaja Asif calls PTI’s decision to begin talks with govt ‘positive change’

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

2 cops martyred in attack on police checkpost in KP’s Shangla

Oil dips on demand concerns, focus on Fed meeting

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,100 in Pakistan

Backing FBR operationalisation: Federal Cabinet approves setting up of ‘NTC’

PIA sell-off: Govt will have to own Rs800bn in liabilities: Asif

Read more stories