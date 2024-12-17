AGL 38.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.55%)
AIRLINK 204.95 Increased By ▲ 15.01 (7.9%)
BOP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.99%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
DCL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.15%)
DFML 41.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
DGKC 106.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.44 (-3.13%)
FCCL 37.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.02%)
FFBL 93.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-2.66%)
FFL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.74%)
HUBC 136.15 Increased By ▲ 7.32 (5.68%)
HUMNL 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.27%)
KEL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.42%)
KOSM 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
MLCF 48.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.76%)
NBP 73.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.48%)
OGDC 227.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.94 (-2.55%)
PAEL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (9.62%)
PIBTL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.35%)
PPL 208.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-1.61%)
PRL 40.17 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (9.99%)
PTC 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.19%)
SEARL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.61%)
TELE 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
TOMCL 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.01%)
TPLP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.33%)
TREET 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
TRG 61.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.37%)
UNITY 35.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
BR100 12,416 Increased By 68.9 (0.56%)
BR30 39,240 Increased By 139.9 (0.36%)
KSE100 115,992 Decreased By -176.9 (-0.15%)
KSE30 36,558 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.27%)
Dec 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm falls on weakness of rival Dalian oils

Reuters Published 17 Dec, 2024 11:51am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures opened lower for a third straight session on Tuesday, tracking weakness in rival Dalian oils.

Palm ends lower on losses in soyoils; weaker ringgit limits decline

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 12 ringgit, or 0.25%, to 4,746 ringgit ($1,067.96) a metric ton in early trade.

Fundamentals

  • Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.23%, while its palm oil contract shed 1.05%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.07%.

  • Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.13% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

  • Oil prices were range-bound in early Asian trading as investors worried about Chinese demand and awaited further market direction from a US interest rate decision due on Wednesday.

  • Palm oil may break support at 4,701 ringgit per metric ton and fall towards 4,626 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm falls on weakness of rival Dalian oils

KSE-100 briefly crosses 117,000 post policy rate cut

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Rs1.8m GST cuts on services: FBR and top CA firm at loggerheads

‘IMF exit strategy in place’: Aurangzeb updates PBC on twin deficits progress

PIA sell-off: Govt will have to own Rs800bn in liabilities: Asif

Oil prices in holding pattern ahead of Federal Reserve decision

China’s fast-growing industry worthy of being imitated: CM

Solar panels free of charge: Provincial govts’ move leaves policymakers scrambling

Dual nationals in key SBP roles: Govt panel to assess implications

FDI in telecom sector declines

Read more stories