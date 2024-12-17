Palm falls on weakness of rival Dalian oils

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures opened lower for a third straight session on Tuesday, tracking weakness in rival Dalian oils.

Palm ends lower on losses in soyoils; weaker ringgit limits decline

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 12 ringgit, or 0.25%, to 4,746 ringgit ($1,067.96) a metric ton in early trade.

Fundamentals

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.23%, while its palm oil contract shed 1.05%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.07%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.13% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Oil prices were range-bound in early Asian trading as investors worried about Chinese demand and awaited further market direction from a US interest rate decision due on Wednesday.