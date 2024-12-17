China’s fast-growing industry worthy of being imitated: CM

LAHORE: Terming her visit to China as a true reflection of strong bilateral relations and shared commitment to development, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while addressing the Punjab Investment Conference in China, said the visit has highlighted Punjab’s status as an international investment hub.

“It has shown that there is a strong desire to strengthen strategic cooperation on both sides and Punjab Investment Conference will prove to be a great success,” she said, adding: “Punjab’s strategic location, skilled workforce and business-friendly policies make it an ideal destination for the global business. We are also taking steps in collaboration with our Chinese friends to make clean energy more affordable and accessible.”

She added, “The interest of Chinese investors is a reflection of their confidence in Punjab’s development and our shared vision of a bright future. Pak-China cooperation will help in adopting a strategy to reduce and better manage environmental pollution. Our focus is on sustainable development.”

Punjab CM urges Shanghai-based cos to invest in her province

She noted, “China’s growing industry is worthy of imitation. My visit to China is a historic turning point for Punjab. China Visit is my first official foreign trip that shows the importance of further strengthening relations with China. I had the opportunity to meet business executives from agriculture, health, finance, automobile, IT, semiconductors, and robotics companies. Punjab institutions can benefit immensely by partnering with the Chinese companies.” She flagged, “I have come with a special package for the Chinese investors, which includes special incentives for the Chinese businesses.”

The chief minister said, “Chinese companies have responded very positively. We are taking discussions forward with some of them. The visit to China will lay foundation for the investment in Punjab and possible joint ventures with Chinese businesses. The partnership between Pakistan and China has been strong through thick and thin.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif acknowledged, “During my first official visit to China, the Chinese leadership showed warmth and wonderful hospitality. The visit to China shows the determination of Punjab government to strengthen relations with China. It is an honor and joy for me to observe first hand China’s brilliant achievements and rapid development.”

The CM added, “China has presented unique and worth studying models of development to the world. The political vision and development of Chinese government are role model. Chinese economic policy is in line with its governance structure.”

She added Chinese President Xi Jinping’s philosophy of “shared destiny and shared prosperity” is based on human values beyond borders. The Chinese people are winning hearts of the world not through military power but through their good behaviour and care for humanity. I salute the wise leadership of President Xi Jinping.

She said, “China’s success in controlling air pollution in Beijing is an example for the whole world. By emulating China, significant steps will be taken in Punjab for clean air and a healthy future.”

She underscored, “China should cooperate in the development of Punjab’s modern environmental management system, which includes monitoring networks and real-time data analytics. China has been requested to provide training programs for government officials in environmental legislation, policymaking, and implementation mechanisms.”

The chief minister said, “China’s advocacy for developing countries at COP29 is commendable. It is hoped that developed countries will fulfill their promises to meet the financial needs of developing countries. The CPEC has had a very positive impact on Pakistan’s socio-economic conditions. Under CPEC 2.0, we are committed to promoting high-quality development. More attention will be paid to renewable energy projects.”

She said, “The Punjab government is committed to partnering with China in environmental policymaking, implementation of clean technologies and green projects. I have met the Chinese companies which are keen to invest in modernizing the agriculture sector. Technology and investment can improve traditional industries and promote economic growth. The visit opened new doors to potential partnerships in the health sector as well.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024