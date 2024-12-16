AGL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
KP announces 69-day vacations for schools in winter zones

BR Web Desk Published December 16, 2024 Updated December 16, 2024 06:27pm

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday announced a 69-day winter vacation in educational institutions located in the province’s winter zones due to harsh weather conditions.

According to a notification by the Elementary and Secondary School Education Department, all private and public schools and colleges in the hilly and snowy areas will remain closed from December 22, 2024, to February 28, 2025.

Winter vacation will start from December 22 till December 31, 2024, in all educational institutions located in summer zones (plain areas) of the province, the notification added.

Schools in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore to remain closed on Dec 16

A day earlier, the Balochistan government also launched two months-long winter vacations for educational institutions in cold areas of the province, stretching from December 16, 2024, to March 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, winter vacations will be observed from January 1, 2025, to January 10, 2025, in warm areas of the province.

Last month, the Punjab government also announced winter vacations in all public and private schools from December 20 to January 10, 2025.

