Pakistan

Punjab govt announces winter vacations from December 20

  • All public and private schools will reopen on 10 January 2025
BR Web Desk Published 25 Nov, 2024 06:20pm

The Punjab government on Monday announced that winter vacations in all public and private schools will start on December 20, Aaj News reported.

“Students will enjoy a 20-day winter holiday starting from December 20 till January 10, 2025,” the Punjab schools secretary Khalid Nazir Watto said.

Earlier in the day, the Lahore High Court (LHC) directed all schools to arrange transportation for students after the winter vacation. It added that any school violating its directives would face closure.

LHC judge Justice Shahid Karim issued the three-page written order in response to petitions filed by citizens, including Haroon Farooq.

Punjab shuts public spaces in smog-hit cities

In the written ruling, the court instructed the Punjab government to ensure that schools offer transportation for students once the winter break concludes. The order also directed the School Department to issue final notices to schools, stating that any institution that contravenes the court’s orders will be subject to closure.

