AGL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.6%)
AIRLINK 191.65 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (0.95%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.36%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
DCL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
DFML 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.43%)
DGKC 107.77 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.68%)
FCCL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.19%)
FFBL 97.89 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (4.8%)
FFL 14.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
HUBC 122.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.37%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
MLCF 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
NBP 72.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.22%)
OGDC 230.50 Increased By ▲ 7.55 (3.39%)
PAEL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (5.89%)
PIBTL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.83%)
PPL 204.70 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (1.61%)
PRL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (5.77%)
PTC 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
SEARL 115.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.34%)
TELE 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.08%)
TOMCL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (5.16%)
TPLP 13.04 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (9.12%)
TREET 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.76%)
TRG 62.11 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.22%)
UNITY 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1%)
WTL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (10.61%)
BR100 12,260 Increased By 110.5 (0.91%)
BR30 38,392 Increased By 299.1 (0.79%)
KSE100 115,835 Increased By 1533.1 (1.34%)
KSE30 36,452 Increased By 646.1 (1.8%)
Dec 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Chips boost Japan’s Nikkei, but caution ahead of key central bank meetings caps gains

Reuters Published 16 Dec, 2024 11:13am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average climbed on Monday as chip-related shares were boosted by a rise in their US peers, but investors’ positioning ahead of major central bank decisions this week capped gains.

The Nikkei added 0.2% to 39,533.55 by the midday break, while the broader Topix shed 0.04% to 2,745.46.

While US stocks closed the trading week near the unchanged mark in a subdued session on Friday, the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index surged 3.4%.

Japan’s chip-related shares tracked their peers higher to boost the Nikkei, led by chip-testing equipment maker Advantest’s 1.9% rise.

Tokyo Electron added 0.5% and Socionext rallied 9.1% to become the top percentage gainer on the benchmark.

However, moves were restrained as market players awaited what is expected to be another 25-basis-points cut by the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday, followed by the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) monetary policy decision on Thursday.

“There’s certainly a strong sense that investors are taking a wait-and-see approach,” said Hiroshi Namioka, chief strategist at T&D Asset Management.

Japan’s Nikkei rises as tech shares gain

Reuters and other media outlets reported that the BOJ is leaning toward keeping rates steady at their meeting this week.

The yen was last hovering around 153.88 per US dollar , struggling to recover from its worst week since September on the back of those media reports.

Isuzu Motors, up 2%, was among exporter shares to gain on a softer yen, although caution weighed, with Toyota rising only 0.1% and Mitsubishi Motor sliding 1.1%.

Among other major shares, AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group advanced 0.5% and Chugai Pharmaceutical climbed 2%.

Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing stumbled 0.2%, while entertainment conglomerate Sony Group slid 0.8%.

Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Chips boost Japan’s Nikkei, but caution ahead of key central bank meetings caps gains

KSE-100 crosses 116,000 with 2,000-point gain as investors anticipate further policy rate cut

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Meat, bone meal imported from Brazil: customs values revised

FBR directed to provide copies of ADRC orders to applicant

Oil eases from highest in weeks, investors eye Fed rate cuts

LHC orders FBR to train its officers in adjudication

44pc increase in revenue collection: KP has outclassed other provinces: CM

Pakistan to export medical professionals to KSA

18th Amendment has helped improve healthcare in provinces: Gilani

Business community leaders urge SBP to cut interest rate by 5pc

Read more stories