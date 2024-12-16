AGL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
AIRLINK 195.12 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (2.78%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.24%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
DCL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
DFML 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.07%)
DGKC 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.95%)
FCCL 37.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.45%)
FFBL 95.90 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.67%)
FFL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
HUBC 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
MLCF 49.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.96%)
NBP 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.12%)
OGDC 226.47 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (1.58%)
PAEL 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.08%)
PIBTL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
PPL 205.32 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (1.92%)
PRL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.07%)
PTC 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
SEARL 117.90 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.88%)
TELE 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TOMCL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.43%)
TPLP 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TREET 26.49 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (8.17%)
TRG 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.26%)
UNITY 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.79%)
BR100 12,242 Increased By 92.5 (0.76%)
BR30 38,330 Increased By 237.1 (0.62%)
KSE100 115,539 Increased By 1237 (1.08%)
KSE30 36,276 Increased By 470.1 (1.31%)
Dec 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-16

FBR directed to provide copies of ADRC orders to applicant

Sohail Sarfraz Published December 16, 2024 Updated December 16, 2024 09:31am

ISLAMABAD: Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to provide orders passed by the FBR on the recommendations of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Committees (ADRCs) to the applicant Waheed Shahzad Butt through the process provided under Right of Access to Information Act, 2017.

Details of the issue revealed that Intra Court Appeal preferred by Chairman FBR against tax lawyer Waheed Shahzad Butt has been disposed of by a double bench of LHC vide order dated 04.12.2024 and issue directions to the FBR to decide the matter within 2 months from the date of receipt of certified copy of order.

Earlier, former Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Muhammad Shoaib Suddle passed a landmark order to provide ‘orders’ passed by the FBR on the recommendations of the (ADRCs) to the said advocate.

Minute sheets in tax assessment issue: IHC issues notices to FTO, FBR chief, others

This is first of its kind of order issued by the FTO with direction to the FBR to provide ‘orders’ passed by FBR on the recommendations of the ADRCs, under Freedom of Information Ordinance, 2002 (FIO) as guaranteed by Article 19-A of the Constitution, which has not been implemented by the FBR but challenged before High Court.

FTO has ruled out that it is a fundamental right of every citizen to seek information which

would enable him to evaluate the ADRC’s operational effectiveness as an alternative dispute resolution forum.

Meanwhile, tax lawyer Waheed Shahzad Butt has written a letter to the Chairman FBR, requesting him to provide recommendation issued by ADRCs under section 134A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001; u/s 47A of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, especially orders passed by Chairman on recommendations issued by ADRC. In response to application instead of providing the requisite information under the law, it was declined to provide it under section 8(g) of the FIO. FBR has termed it as a very sensitive issue.

Access to information is a sine qua non of constitutional democracy. The public has a right to know how public functionaries do their job. The responsibility of public functionaries to disclose what they do and how they do works against both corruption and highhandedness.

As a rule, information should be disclosed. Only as an exception, privilege could be claimed on justifiable grounds permissible under the law, FTO order added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC Lahore High Court FBR FTO Waheed Shahzad Butt Income Tax Ordinance 2001 ADRC Intra Court Appeal tax lawyer tax case Alternative Dispute Resolution Committees

Comments

200 characters

FBR directed to provide copies of ADRC orders to applicant

Meat, bone meal imported from Brazil: customs values revised

LHC orders FBR to train its officers in adjudication

44pc increase in revenue collection: KP has outclassed other provinces: CM

Pakistan to export medical professionals to KSA

18th Amendment has helped improve healthcare in provinces: Gilani

Business community leaders urge SBP to cut interest rate by 5pc

LPG price increased by Rs10 in Karachi

Dec 16 reminds nation to unite against terrorism: President

Nation stands united against terrorism: PM

Read more stories