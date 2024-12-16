AGL 39.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
AIRLINK 193.03 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (1.68%)
BOP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
CNERGY 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.28%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
DFML 41.72 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.99%)
DGKC 106.94 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.9%)
FCCL 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.34%)
FFBL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.77%)
FFL 15.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 122.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.2%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KOSM 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
MLCF 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.25%)
NBP 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.81%)
OGDC 225.90 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (1.32%)
PAEL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.47%)
PIBTL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
PPL 205.46 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (1.99%)
PRL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.07%)
PTC 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.79%)
SEARL 117.81 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.8%)
TELE 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
TOMCL 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.57%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TREET 26.48 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (8.13%)
TRG 61.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
UNITY 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.35%)
BR100 12,201 Increased By 51 (0.42%)
BR30 38,259 Increased By 166.1 (0.44%)
KSE100 115,770 Increased By 1468.5 (1.28%)
KSE30 36,384 Increased By 579.1 (1.62%)
Dec 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-16

Minister inaugurates Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo 2024

Recorder Report Published 16 Dec, 2024 06:45am

LAHORE: The provincial minister Ramesh Singh Arora inaugurated the 108th edition of (PLFE) Pakistan life style furniture expo at the Rosa Blanca Country Club, Raiwind Road, Lahore.

He inspected several exhibition stalls, praising the creativity and craftsmanship of local manufacturers, encouraged stakeholders to continue working towards enhancing the quality and diversity of Pakistani furniture to compete effectively in international markets.

Minister Arora appreciated the diversity and quality of products displayed and stated: “the furniture industry in Pakistan holds immense potential for growth. By supporting and investing in this sector, we can not only boost our economy but also create significant employment opportunities. It is important that the government recognizes the importance of this industry and provides the necessary resources to help it thrive.

He hoped that initiatives like the Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo will help bring our industry to the global forefront.”

CEO PLFE Mian Faisal briefed to the minister that the Expo featured over 100 top furniture brands, showcasing an impressive range of products. Major exhibitors included Diamond Supreme Foam Pvt. Ltd (the official sponsor of the event), Dolce Vita, Yousuf Furniture, Home Furnishers, B&T Furniture, Quetta Carpet, Furniture Point, Habitt, Gaba Home, JC Buckman, Nevi Home, Soho Interior by Faiza, Wood Star, Ambiante, Riwaj Furniture, Furniture Emporium, Dareechay Home, Adil Furniture, Innovation Zone, Unique Home Décor, SHF Collection, Kahloon Furniture Gallery, Makeup Factory, Arbab Frames, Araish Khana, Murad Interior, Saad Interior, Wajid Handicrafts, Reflect Furniture, Ayesha Collection, Wood Curve, HK Bistra, Aamir Furniture, Glory Home, Abu Teck Zhomes, Unique Collection, Mian Furniture, Home Furniture, Furniture Republic, and many more.

He further briefed that Visitors had the opportunity to purchase top-quality furniture at special discounts of up to 50% on various items displayed at the event while the Expo also served as a platform for young designers and architects to observe current market trends and showcase their innovative designs alongside established professionals.

He hoped that this prestigious event will attend by government bodies, leading businesspersons, members of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce, Members of Provincial Assembly Punjab, Honorary Consul Generals of different countries, and key stakeholders from the furniture industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Furniture industry Furniture Pakistani furniture Ramesh Singh Arora Punjab Minister Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo 2024

Comments

200 characters

Minister inaugurates Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo 2024

Meat, bone meal imported from Brazil: customs values revised

FBR directed to provide copies of ADRC orders to applicant

LHC orders FBR to train its officers in adjudication

44pc increase in revenue collection: KP has outclassed other provinces: CM

Pakistan to export medical professionals to KSA

18th Amendment has helped improve healthcare in provinces: Gilani

Business community leaders urge SBP to cut interest rate by 5pc

LPG price increased by Rs10 in Karachi

Dec 16 reminds nation to unite against terrorism: President

Nation stands united against terrorism: PM

Read more stories