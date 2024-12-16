UAF holds ‘Zarai Mela’

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) staged a one-day Zarai Mela, featuring the latest agricultural technology and folk culture.

The event organized by Agri Tourism Club, Senior Tutor Office was inaugurated by former Governor Punjab Lt General Khalid Mabool (retd) who was flanked by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan and a large number of faculty members, farmers and students.

Khalid Maqbool said that the agriculture sector was the backbone of our economy, and modern trends adaptation in the sector was prerequisite to increase per acre production and alleviate property. He said that UAF had played a pivotal role in uplifting the sector by bringing innovation and reaching out to the farming community.

Prof Dr Sarwar Khan emphasised the importance of such events as they play a vital role in bridging the gap between research institutions and farmers. It also provides an opportunity to the people to take a break from monotonous routine and refresh themselves. He called for disseminating the modern agricultural trends that will not only help ensure food security but also improve the economic condition of the rural population.

Moreover, a one-day tent pegging was inaugurated by Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan, along with tent pegging Chief Organizer Dr Muhammad Riaz Virk, Convener Rana Aamir Saeed, and Dr Shahid Ibn Zameer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024