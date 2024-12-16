AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 192.06 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (1.16%)
BOP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
DCL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.19%)
DGKC 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.95%)
FCCL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.01%)
FFBL 95.97 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (2.74%)
FFL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
KEL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KOSM 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
MLCF 49.23 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.92%)
NBP 71.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.66%)
OGDC 225.99 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (1.36%)
PAEL 34.58 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.86%)
PIBTL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
PPL 204.00 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.27%)
PRL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.74%)
PTC 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
SEARL 118.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.97%)
TELE 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TOMCL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.43%)
TPLP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
TREET 26.40 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (7.8%)
TRG 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
UNITY 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.72%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.35%)
BR100 12,201 Increased By 51 (0.42%)
BR30 38,259 Increased By 166.1 (0.44%)
KSE100 115,703 Increased By 1401.6 (1.23%)
KSE30 36,335 Increased By 529.5 (1.48%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-16

UAF holds ‘Zarai Mela’

Press Release Published 16 Dec, 2024 06:08am

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) staged a one-day Zarai Mela, featuring the latest agricultural technology and folk culture.

The event organized by Agri Tourism Club, Senior Tutor Office was inaugurated by former Governor Punjab Lt General Khalid Mabool (retd) who was flanked by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan and a large number of faculty members, farmers and students.

Khalid Maqbool said that the agriculture sector was the backbone of our economy, and modern trends adaptation in the sector was prerequisite to increase per acre production and alleviate property. He said that UAF had played a pivotal role in uplifting the sector by bringing innovation and reaching out to the farming community.

Prof Dr Sarwar Khan emphasised the importance of such events as they play a vital role in bridging the gap between research institutions and farmers. It also provides an opportunity to the people to take a break from monotonous routine and refresh themselves. He called for disseminating the modern agricultural trends that will not only help ensure food security but also improve the economic condition of the rural population.

Moreover, a one-day tent pegging was inaugurated by Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan, along with tent pegging Chief Organizer Dr Muhammad Riaz Virk, Convener Rana Aamir Saeed, and Dr Shahid Ibn Zameer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

