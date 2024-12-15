AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 189.85 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.22%)
BOP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.93%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.77%)
DCL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
DFML 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.17%)
DGKC 105.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.43%)
FCCL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.25%)
FFBL 93.41 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.89%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HUBC 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
KEL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KOSM 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.33%)
MLCF 48.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.39%)
NBP 72.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-3.35%)
OGDC 222.95 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (4.47%)
PAEL 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.91%)
PIBTL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.62%)
PPL 201.45 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.76%)
PRL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.17%)
PTC 26.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
SEARL 116.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.12%)
TELE 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.53%)
TOMCL 36.61 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.36%)
TPLP 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.93%)
TREET 24.49 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (9.87%)
TRG 61.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.76%)
UNITY 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,150 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,093 Increased By 312.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 114,302 Increased By 121.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,805 Increased By 104.1 (0.29%)
US foreign investment panel split on Nippon-US Steel deal, FT reports

Reuters Published 15 Dec, 2024
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The US Treasury has informed Japan’s Nippon Steel that the panel reviewing its proposed $14.9 billion purchase of US Steel has not yet come to an agreement on how to address security concerns, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Treasury, which leads the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS), wrote to both companies on Saturday saying the nine agencies on the panel were struggling to reach a consensus ahead of the deadline to submit a recommendation to President Joe Biden, the report added, citing several sources familiar with the talks.

CFIUS, a powerful committee charged with reviewing foreign investments in US firms for national security risks, has until Dec. 22 to make a decision on whether to approve, block or extend the timeline for the deal’s review, Reuters has reported.

US Steel and CFIUS did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comments on the Financial Times report, while Nippon Steel declined to comment.

Nippon Steel says expects to close US Steel takeover by end of 2024

The acquisition has faced opposition within the US since it was announced last year, with both Biden and his incoming successor Donald Trump publicly indicating their intentions to block the purchase.

CFIUS told the two companies in September that the deal would create national security risks because it could hurt the supply of steel needed for critical transportation, construction and agriculture projects, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

