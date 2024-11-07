AGL 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.77%)
AIRLINK 129.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.17%)
BOP 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.83%)
CNERGY 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.18%)
DCL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.94%)
DGKC 86.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.42%)
FCCL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.05%)
FFBL 65.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.72%)
FFL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.23%)
HUBC 110.52 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.67%)
HUMNL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.12%)
KEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.66%)
KOSM 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.28%)
MLCF 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.92%)
NBP 60.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
OGDC 182.50 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (1.97%)
PAEL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.3%)
PPL 147.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.09%)
PRL 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.49%)
PTC 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SEARL 70.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.23%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TOMCL 36.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TREET 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
TRG 51.70 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.66%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.34%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,831 Increased By 36.8 (0.38%)
BR30 29,959 Increased By 311.6 (1.05%)
KSE100 92,460 Increased By 438.9 (0.48%)
KSE30 28,736 Increased By 70.8 (0.25%)
Nov 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Nippon Steel says expects to close US Steel takeover by end of 2024

AFP Published 07 Nov, 2024 02:26pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Nippon Steel said on Thursday that it still expects to close its takeover of US Steel this year, despite opposition from both President Joe Biden and president-elect Donald Trump.

Ahead of the US election, Trump vowed to block the deal worth more than $14 billion.

His vice-president elect J.D. Vance also led congressional opposition to the takeover, describing domestic steel production as a national security priority.

A Nippon Steel earnings presentation on Thursday maintained that “the transaction is expected to close in… calendar year 2024” pending a US national security review.

“Now that the election is over, we believe that there can be constructive discussions about this deal,” vice chairman Takahiro Mori told reporters, according to Bloomberg News.

US decision on Nippon bid for US Steel pushed back until after election

In September, Biden’s administration extended the review by a body headed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that studies foreign takeovers of US firms, called the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

That pushed the body’s conclusion on the politically sensitive deal until after the election.

Major Japanese and American business groups have urged Yellen not to succumb to political pressure when reviewing Nippon Steel’s proposed acquisition, which was first announced in December 2023.

US Steel has argued that the Nippon deal is needed to ensure sufficient investment in its Mon Valley plants in Pennsylvania, the earliest of which dates to 1875.

It warned before the election that if the sale is blocked, it could shutter facilities in the state.

Arbitrators ruled in September that Nippon Steel had proven it can assume US Steel’s labour contract obligations, in a win for the proposed transcontinental merger.

The decision was greeted by US Steel and condemned by the steelworkers union, which has fought the deal.

Nippon Steel

Comments

200 characters

Nippon Steel says expects to close US Steel takeover by end of 2024

IMF team to check progress on EFF shortly

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Ensuring safety of Chinese citizens top priority: Mohsin Naqvi

Gold price per tola decreases Rs5,400 in Pakistan as int’l markets react to Trump’s victory

Donald Trump win to test limit of presidential power; Harris concedes but vows to ‘fight’

MSCI adds 8 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, removes TRG Pakistan from Frontier Market Indexes

Govt declares holiday on Iqbal Day

Oil prices edge up as investors eye US election fallout

Pakistan beats India to set world record by making largest human flag

PRAL & FBR staff found involved: A dormant account used for Rs1.625trn fake supplies?

Read more stories