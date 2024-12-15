AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 189.85 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.22%)
BOP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.93%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.77%)
DCL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
DFML 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.17%)
DGKC 105.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.43%)
FCCL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.25%)
FFBL 93.41 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.89%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HUBC 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
KEL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KOSM 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.33%)
MLCF 48.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.39%)
NBP 72.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-3.35%)
OGDC 222.95 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (4.47%)
PAEL 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.91%)
PIBTL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.62%)
PPL 201.45 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.76%)
PRL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.17%)
PTC 26.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
SEARL 116.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.12%)
TELE 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.53%)
TOMCL 36.61 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.36%)
TPLP 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.93%)
TREET 24.49 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (9.87%)
TRG 61.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.76%)
UNITY 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,150 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,093 Increased By 312.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 114,302 Increased By 121.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,805 Increased By 104.1 (0.29%)
Dec 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-15

Border attacks increased 70pc after arrival of Taliban in Kabul, moot told

Naveed Siddiqui Published 15 Dec, 2024 02:50am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former Special Envoy on Afghanistan, Ambassador Asif Durrani has revealed that there has been a 70 per cent increase in TTP attacks along Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan since the arrival of the Taliban in 2021.

Alarmingly, many Afghan nationals have been found in the TTP formations attacking Pakistan’s border areas.

Of late, the Taliban officials have been denying the presence of the TTP and advising Pakistan to engage with the TTP in a dialogue.

Pak envoy in Kabul spells out challenges facing Pakistan

Former Ambassador and Pakistan’s Special Envoy on Afghanistan, Asif Ali Durrani told this while speaking to a seminar at Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).

However, one can see the contradiction in the Afghan Taliban’s words and deeds that, while they deny the presence of the TTP on Afghan soil, they offer to mediate between the TTP and Government of Pakistan (GoP). The question arises of how they can mediate if the TTP leadership and cadres are not in Afghanistan, he pointed out. “How TTP and other terrorist organisations are managing their finances is yet another crucial question”, he said, adding, Pakistan has been making demarches with the important capitals about the Indian financing of the TTP and Baloch dissident organizations through the Afghan proxies.

Indian financing of these terrorist organisations continues unabated to keep Pakistan under pressure. It would be in the interest of India not to use the Afghan soil as a second front against Pakistan, for throwing stones while sitting in the glass house may ultimately hurt India, Durrani added.

Former diplomat said, with the US withdrawal, Afghanistan is off the radar; it is no longer in the news, even in the inner pages of international media. The Ukraine war and the Palestinian genocide have diverted their attention from Afghanistan. However, a continuation of ISKP and TTP activities from Afghanistan poses a formidable threat to the immediate neighbours and beyond. In a situation where the US and European countries are paying the least attention to Afghanistan despite three Doha rounds under the United Nations (UN) auspices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Taliban Kabul Asif Durrani

Comments

200 characters

Border attacks increased 70pc after arrival of Taliban in Kabul, moot told

Tax evaders: Over 150 FBR-filed FIRs will be withdrawn on SC order

Central Asia: Pakistan trade corridors emerge as regional priority: Aleem

$330m loan agreement inked with ADB for ISPDP additional financing

Transformation plan: FBR to enforce ‘Faceless Customs Assessment’ system

PTI seeks ‘unconditional’ talks

‘Intra-trade among Saarc countries remains in low range of 5pc’

Sindh to develop SEZs for Chinese cos: minister

Non-availability of life-saving drugs adds to Kurram’s woes

Customs values on import of Cereal Foods in bulk packaging revised

Read more stories