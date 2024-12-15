AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 189.85 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.22%)
BOP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.93%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.77%)
DCL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
DFML 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.17%)
DGKC 105.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.43%)
FCCL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.25%)
FFBL 93.41 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.89%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HUBC 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
KEL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KOSM 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.33%)
MLCF 48.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.39%)
NBP 72.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-3.35%)
OGDC 222.95 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (4.47%)
PAEL 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.91%)
PIBTL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.62%)
PPL 201.45 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.76%)
PRL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.17%)
PTC 26.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
SEARL 116.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.12%)
TELE 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.53%)
TOMCL 36.61 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.36%)
TPLP 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.93%)
TREET 24.49 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (9.87%)
TRG 61.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.76%)
UNITY 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,150 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,093 Increased By 312.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 114,302 Increased By 121.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,805 Increased By 104.1 (0.29%)
Brazil’s robusta coffee state expects to repeat large exports in 2025

Reuters Published 15 Dec, 2024 02:50am

SAO PAULO: Brazil’s top robusta coffee producer, the state of Espirito Santo, expects to repeat in 2025 the large export volume it achieved this year, when the country became an alternative for supplies from Vietnam, the world’s largest robusta grower.

Espirito Santo state accounted for 6.6 million bags of the total Brazilian robusta exports of 8.7 million bags from January to November, according to the Coffee Commerce Center of Vitoria (CCCV), the industry group gathering market participants in the state.

CCCV’s head Fabricio Tristao said that including arabica coffee and instant coffee, the state will ship nearly 11 million bags in 2024, adding that the number shows more than 300% growth from two years ago. Total Brazilian robusta exports will likely end the year above 9 million bags, from little more than 4 million bags last year. The country gained a large share of the global trade for that type of coffee in 2024 due to limited availability of robustas from Vietnam, who faced weather woes.

Robustas are largely used to make instant coffee, but have gained popularity in the industry both as a blend with arabica coffee in roasted ground offerings as well as a single origin product, due to quality improvement. “For next year, we expect to keep similar volumes of shipments,” said Tristao, who is also an executive for trader Olam. According to him, the crop in the state is developing well so far.

Most analysts see Brazil’s 2025 robusta crop in better shape than the arabica coffee crop, which suffered more with extended dry periods in regions such as Minas Gerais and Sao Paulo.

