AGL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
AIRLINK 189.90 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.25%)
BOP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
DCL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
DFML 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
DGKC 106.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.37%)
FCCL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.31%)
FFBL 93.68 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.19%)
FFL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
HUBC 122.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.11%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
KOSM 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
MLCF 48.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.66%)
NBP 72.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-3.43%)
OGDC 224.00 Increased By ▲ 10.59 (4.96%)
PAEL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
PIBTL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.73%)
PPL 204.00 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (2.04%)
PRL 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
PTC 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.95%)
SEARL 116.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.13%)
TELE 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 36.60 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.33%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.14%)
TREET 24.52 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
UNITY 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.56%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 12,150 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,093 Increased By 312.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 114,302 Increased By 121.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,805 Increased By 104.1 (0.29%)
Dec 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-14

Captive power plants: Govt talking with IMF, others to avoid closure

Naveed Butt Published 14 Dec, 2024 06:46am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik said the government is having negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other multilateral institutions to avoid shutting down the captive power facilities.

Responding to a calling attention notice in the National Assembly on Friday regarding curtailing domestic production of gas and yet purchasing LNG at much higher prices, and simultaneously depriving domestic industry of gas for captive power plants, the minister said that the caretaker government had agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to close down captive power facilities.

However, the current Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government is negotiating with the IMF and other multilateral institutions, and has argued that shutting down captive power is not in the country’s economic interest. He said that negotiations on this matter are still ongoing.

No gas for CPPs as per IMF terms: MoC moves PM for reversal of decision

It is pertaining to mention here that according to the conditionality of the IMF, the federal government is bound to disconnect gas supply to captive power plants (CPPs) and transition the industrial sector to grid electricity by January 2025.

The minister said, “We will fight the case and will try our level best to not shut down captive power facilities. At that time, we advocated for rationalising captive power, and these rates have now been adjusted. The price of captive power has been increased, creating a level playing field for others. There is no justification for shutting down captive power plants since the rates are now equitable.”

He said that only 18 out of 2,500 industrial units in Karachi operate captive power, generating electricity at Rs13 per unit. In contrast, other units purchase electricity from K-Electric at Rs60 per unit, putting them at a significant competitive disadvantage.

The minister said that the country currently has a surplus of LNG, and a tender for one additional LNG cargo has been floated to meet the gas requirements for January. He said that the government is procuring LNG under term contracts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy LNG IMF electricity energy sector gas supply power sector Industrial Sector CPPs Suspension of gas supply Musadik Malik IMF and Pakistan captive power plants captive power

Comments

200 characters

Captive power plants: Govt talking with IMF, others to avoid closure

Chinese investors ink five MoUs in Karachi

Govt envisages increasing IT sector exports to $4.2bn

New corridors being added: Minister unveils plans for CPEC upgrade in Phase-II

DPF jumps 48pc to Rs148bn by FY24-end

Madrassah registration: President says ‘new law is unnecessary’

MoEA concerned about slow work at DHP

Income Tax Ordinance 2001: Commissioner does not fall under definition of ‘person’: ATIR Islamabad

Pak-EU ties make significant strides since grant of GSP

Various areas: Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to boost cooperation

Read more stories