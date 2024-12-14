Real estate and industrial stocks lift Dubai

DUBAI: Dubai’s main share index closed higher on Friday, in line with oil prices, boosted by gains in real estate and industrial sector stocks while the Abu Dhabi index declined.

Dubai’s main market rose 0.4%, extending gains to the third session, lifted by a 1.5% surge in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 1.9% jump in state-owned parking lot operator Parkin Company.

Among the gainers, investment bank Shuaa Capital gained 1.5% after the bank reached a settlement agreement with a key creditor as part of ongoing capital optimisation initiative.

However, Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index edged down 0.1%, snapping two sessions’ gains, dragged down by a 1.4% decline in UAE’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank and a 0.9% loss in Emirates Telecom Group.