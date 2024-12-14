Cold weather to persist

KARACHI: The overnight intermittent spells of cold wave battered the megacity on Friday, as the Met Office has expected a further dip in the below normal temperature.

The Met said that weather in Karachi is expected to continue cold and dry with sporadic windy conditions for another day, as minimum temperature may inch down to 10-12 Celsius.

However, Tharparkar and Umerkot districts may front very cold conditions with temperatures going down up to 5-6 Celsius below average.

In other parts of lower Sindh, mercury levels may drop by 2-3 Celsius than normal. Upper and central Sindh may experience nighttime’s temperatures lower by 2-4 Celsius. “Cold wave is likely to persist over most parts of the country,” the Met warning said that frost is likely to occur in Islamabad, upper Punjab and plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning hours.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024