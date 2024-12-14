AGL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
AIRLINK 189.90 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.25%)
BOP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
DCL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
DFML 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
DGKC 106.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.37%)
FCCL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.31%)
FFBL 93.68 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.19%)
FFL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
HUBC 122.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.11%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
KOSM 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
MLCF 48.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.66%)
NBP 72.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-3.43%)
OGDC 224.00 Increased By ▲ 10.59 (4.96%)
PAEL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
PIBTL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.73%)
PPL 204.00 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (2.04%)
PRL 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
PTC 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.95%)
SEARL 116.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.13%)
TELE 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 36.60 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.33%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.14%)
TREET 24.52 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
UNITY 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.56%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 12,150 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,093 Increased By 312.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 114,302 Increased By 121.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,805 Increased By 104.1 (0.29%)
Dec 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-12-14

‘Pakistan’s economic outlook 2025: inflation, growth, & debt’

Published 14 Dec, 2024 06:46am

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “Pakistan’s economic outlook 2025: inflation, growth, & debt” carried by the newspaper yesterday.

The writer, Dr Omer Javed, deserves commendation for presenting a highly informative perspective on the subject titled above.

However, the writer at times appears to be too technical insofar his articulation is concerned. Be that as it may, he has concluded his argument by saying, among other things, that “While the overall economic situation has shown some improvement, the outlook holds potential for serious headwinds, which can even turn the direction of this recovery, and calls for serious and urgent efforts to usher in meaningful economic reforms, especially on the supply side.” That the writer, who is a noted economist, is spot on is a fact. Little does he, however, realise the fact that the incumbent government has committed to introducing reforms in order to successfully get the lending from the IMF.

In other words, the commitment that the government has made is in sheer desperation in view of a woeful economic slide in the country. Despite an overall improvement in economic indicators, particularly on the inflation front, the government has miserably failed to boost manufacturing in the country.

In sum, the government’s approach to reforms is unfortunately characterized by reluctance or lack of enthusiasm, to say the least.

The IMF, in my view, will be required to step up its pressure on the government so that the implementation of reforms takes place as early as possible or in accordance with the timelines. Needless to say, without economic reforms, the country will have no future.

Anila Malik (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF inflation in Pakistan IMF and Pakistan Pakistan’s economic outlook 2025

Comments

200 characters

‘Pakistan’s economic outlook 2025: inflation, growth, & debt’

Chinese investors ink five MoUs in Karachi

Govt envisages increasing IT sector exports to $4.2bn

New corridors being added: Minister unveils plans for CPEC upgrade in Phase-II

DPF jumps 48pc to Rs148bn by FY24-end

Madrassah registration: President says ‘new law is unnecessary’

Captive power plants: Govt talking with IMF, others to avoid closure

MoEA concerned about slow work at DHP

Income Tax Ordinance 2001: Commissioner does not fall under definition of ‘person’: ATIR Islamabad

Pak-EU ties make significant strides since grant of GSP

Various areas: Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to boost cooperation

Read more stories