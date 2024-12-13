AGL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
AIRLINK 189.90 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.25%)
BOP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
DCL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
DFML 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
DGKC 106.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.37%)
FCCL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.31%)
FFBL 93.68 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.19%)
FFL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
HUBC 122.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.11%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
KOSM 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
MLCF 48.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.66%)
NBP 72.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-3.43%)
OGDC 224.00 Increased By ▲ 10.59 (4.96%)
PAEL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
PIBTL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.73%)
PPL 204.00 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (2.04%)
PRL 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
PTC 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.95%)
SEARL 116.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.13%)
TELE 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 36.60 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.33%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.14%)
TREET 24.52 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
UNITY 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.56%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 12,150 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,093 Increased By 312.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 114,302 Increased By 121.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,805 Increased By 104.1 (0.29%)
Dec 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Real estate and industrial stocks lift Dubai; Abu Dhabi falls

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2024 06:19pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Dubai’s main share index closed higher on Friday, in line with oil prices, boosted by gains in real estate and industrial sector stocks while the Abu Dhabi index declined.

Dubai’s main market rose 0.4%, extending gains to the third session, lifted by a 1.5% surge in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 1.9% jump in state-owned parking lot operator Parkin Company.

Among the gainers, investment bank Shuaa Capital gained 1.5% after the bank reached a settlement agreement with a key creditor as part of ongoing capital optimisation initiative.

However, Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index edged down 0.1%, snapping two sessions’ gains, dragged down by a 1.4% decline in UAE’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank and a 0.9% loss in Emirates Telecom Group.

The Abu Dhabi stock market was relatively stable, continuing to trade within a three-week price range with potential support coming from an oil price recovery, said George Pavel, general manager at Naga.com Middle East.

Most Gulf markets track global shares higher on Fed rate cut bets

Dubai’s index logged 0.5% losses on a weekly basis, while Abu Dhabi closed flat, according to LSEG data.

However, Sharjah-based Dana Gas gained 1.4% after it received a $20 million payment in Egypt, and said it plans to reinvest the funds in Egypt as part of the consolidation agreement with its government.

Meanwhile, oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial market - drifted higher on supply jitters driven by newly added sanctions on Russia and Iran and hopes that Chinese stimulus measures could lift demand in the world’s No. 2 oil consumer.

Brent crude was up 0.78% to $73.41 a barrel by 1041 GMT.

Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Real estate and industrial stocks lift Dubai; Abu Dhabi falls

World Bank approves $240mn for WASH services in Karachi

Stocks stage comeback after initial selling at PSX

May 9 riots: SC conditionally allows military courts to announce verdicts

Rupee records marginal increase against US dollar

Senate unanimously passes National Forensic Agency Bill, 2024

Gold falls massive Rs5,000 per tola in Pakistan

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Out of 2.32mn freelancers, only 38,000 hold bank accounts in Pakistan, PM Committee told

Pakistan’s LAAM Technologies raises $5.5mn seed funding

Israeli strike on Gaza post office kills 30 Palestinians

Read more stories