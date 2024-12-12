AGL 40.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
AIRLINK 189.43 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.77%)
BOP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.17%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
DCL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 108.63 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.67%)
FCCL 38.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.05%)
FFBL 89.91 Increased By ▲ 7.89 (9.62%)
FFL 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HUBC 123.23 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.16%)
HUMNL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.85%)
KEL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KOSM 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.09%)
MLCF 49.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 74.82 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.57%)
OGDC 213.41 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (4.18%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.39%)
PPL 199.93 Increased By ▲ 14.52 (7.83%)
PRL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.8%)
PTC 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
SEARL 118.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.36%)
TELE 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.96%)
TOMCL 35.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.61%)
TREET 22.29 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (10.02%)
TRG 60.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
UNITY 36.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.42%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.48%)
BR100 12,159 Increased By 386.9 (3.29%)
BR30 37,770 Increased By 1185.5 (3.24%)
KSE100 114,181 Increased By 3370.3 (3.04%)
KSE30 35,701 Increased By 1272.1 (3.69%)
Dec 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks mostly lower after latest inflation data

AFP Published 12 Dec, 2024 09:19pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks mostly fell early Thursday as markets digested fresh US inflation data and the European Central Banks’s latest interest rate cut.

US wholesale inflation came in at 0.4 percent last month, seasonally adjusted, up from 0.3 percent in October and higher than expected.

Meanwhile, the ECB reduced its key deposit rate a quarter point to three percent, a widely expected move that marked the central bank’s third cut in a row.

The move reflected concerns about worsening growth outlook but an improving inflation dynamic.

US stocks rise after inflation report

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent at 44,193.26.

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.2 percent to 6,070.60, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.4 percent to 19,962.43.

Stocks have been on a tear since the November 5 US presidential election, with the Nasdaq finishing above 20,000 points for the first time ever on Wednesday.

Among individual companies, Adobe tumbled 11.3 percent on disappointment over the software giant’s forecast for next year.

Wall Street

Comments

200 characters

US stocks mostly lower after latest inflation data

Record-breaking stock rally: KSE-100 settles above 114,000 after 3,370-point gain

Court indicts Imran, Bushra in Toshakhana-II case

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $13mn, now stand at $12.05bn

Time magazine names President-elect Trump ‘Person of the Year’

Aurangzeb says Pakistan economy’s issues have been addressed

Islamabad to become ‘model city’ for EVs: Tanveer

IGI Investments eyes 40.63% stake in Mitchell’s Fruit Farms Limited

Haleon Pakistan plans to manufacture Centrum multivitamins

Syria’s new govt says to suspend constitution, parliament for three months

Read more stories