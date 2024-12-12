AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 187.98 Increased By ▲ 9.91 (5.57%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.45%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.91 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.95%)
FCCL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
FFBL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.76%)
HUBC 119.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.29%)
KOSM 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 49.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.85%)
NBP 73.66 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 204.85 Increased By ▲ 11.09 (5.72%)
PAEL 33.56 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.39%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
PPL 185.41 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.51%)
PRL 33.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.1%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (8.39%)
SEARL 119.82 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-4.11%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.87%)
TOMCL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.42%)
TREET 20.26 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.99%)
TRG 60.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
UNITY 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,772 Increased By 249.2 (2.16%)
BR30 36,584 Increased By 1034.2 (2.91%)
KSE100 110,810 Increased By 1913.6 (1.76%)
KSE30 34,429 Increased By 620.5 (1.84%)
Dec 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-12

US natgas prices climb

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2024 07:00am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures climbed about 4% to a one-week high on Wednesday on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand than previously expected and an increase in the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

Front-month gas futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 11.9 cents, or 3.8%, to $3.282 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:06 a.m. EST (1306 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Nov. 29.

That increase in the front-month boosted the premium of futures for January over February to 20.8 cents per mmBtu, its highest since hitting a record closing high of 21.0 cents in December 2022.

Some analysts, however, have said that winter, and the high prices it usually brings, could be over before the season officially starts now that the heavily traded March-April “widow maker” spread is trading in unusual contango. That means the April contract is priced higher than the March contract.

March is the last month of the winter storage withdrawal season, and April is the first month of the summer storage injection season. Because gas is primarily a winter heating fuel, summer prices typically do not trade above winter ones.

It is possible that gas prices hit their 2024 peak in November when they reached $3.56 per mmBtu. Over the past five years, prices hit their yearly highs in January 2023, August 2022, October 2021 and 2020, and January 2019.

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 US states rose to 102.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, up from 101.5 bcfd in November. That compares with a record 105.3 bcfd in December 2023.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly warmer than normal through Dec. 26.

With warmer weather coming, LSEG forecast average gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would drop from 128.8 bcfd this week to 123.0 bcfd next week. The forecasts for next week were higher than LSEG’s outlook on Tuesday.

US natural gas natural gas Natural gas prices US natgas prices

Comments

200 characters

US natgas prices climb

Load management: Nepra directs NTDC, KE to employ real-time systems

ADB projects GDP growth at 3pc, inflation at 10pc

PM reaffirms commitment to implement reforms

150MW renewable energy projects: Nepra concludes hearing of KE’s Bid Evaluation Report

CAD declined 79pc in 2MFY25, NA told

ADB trims developing Asia’s growth forecast, flags US policy risks

Germany advocates peaceful Syria transition

Assad’s fall shows Russian military limited by Ukraine offensive

NFC award: govt official says IMF has attached no conditions

APTMA urges FBR to revisit new customs system

Read more stories